METRO

ADICKES, RUDOLPH HENRY JR., 68, of Richmond, a National Guard veteran, husband of Nancy C. Adickes.

BROWN, JUDITH A., 71, of Richmond, a licensed clinical social worker, widow of Vaughan Edward Breedlove.

CHEATHAM, HAYWOOD, 96, of Richmond.

COFFEY, RONDAL F., 79, of Chesterfield, a firefighter.

DANIELS, BETTY L., 88, of Henrico, an employee of Bell Atlantic.

DUNFORD, DANIEL M., 66, of Chesterfield, a warehouseman, husband of Sandra Dunford.

GREGORY, MAKAYLA A., 20, of Hanover.

GUNN, HAROLD, 82, of Varina, an Army sergeant first class, widower of Alice T. Gunn.

JOHNSON, L.A. JR., 84, of Richmond, a minister for Mount Olive Baptist Church in Manakin-Sabot, widower of Ethel Anna Gilliam Johnson.

JONES, MARSHALL, 100, of Chester, an agricultural agent for Chesterfield County.

KELLEY, ALICE FEITIG, 95, of Henrico, a teacher, widow of Franklin Bradley Kelley.

MARROW, LOUIS EDWARD SR., 92, of Henrico, a supervisor for Old Dominion Iron & Steel, husband of Constance Marrow.

McDOWELL, NORRIS VIRGINIA, 93, of Chesterfield, a press operator.

PAPPERT, RICHARD J. JR., of North Chesterfield, a president of Pappert Enterprises, husband of Cathie Pappert.

ROSS, EDWARD A., of Richmond.

SALOMON, LEON ISRAEL, 88, of Henrico, a professor of political science and economics, husband of Georgina Mary Salomon.

SHELTON, HERMAN D., 68, of Richmond, a truck driver.

SHULER, BRENDA GIBBS, 70, of Hanover, a special education teacher, wife of Harry R. Shuler.

VIRGINIA

CAROLINE — POWELL, VIRGINIA SYLVIA, 89, a homemaker, widow of Charles W. Powell.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — CHAVIS, RICHARD T. JR., 60, a stocker.

CUMBERLAND — TYLER, DOROTHY, 85, a secretary.

DANVILLE — WILLIAMS, CATHY ANN DOUGLAS, 41, a call representative for a credit card company, wife of Steven Lee Williams.

KING AND QUEEN — CALHOUN, BRANDON WAYNE, 35, a farmer, husband of Dana Calhoun.

KING WILLIAM — WALTON, ANNE L., 84, a homemaker.

ELSEWHERE

SLOAN, MARJORIE MOSS, 85, of Avon, Ill., formerly of Buckingham, a homemaker, widow of Jack Bryant and Richard Sloan.

