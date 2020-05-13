METRO
ALLEN, ELWOOD L. SR., 65, of Chesterfield.
ALLEN, ESTELLE M., 87, of Richmond.
BALDWIN, JOSEPH O’NIELLE, 22, of Richmond.
BOWDEN, ADELLA, 96, of Richmond, wife of John L. Bowden Jr.
BROWN, JUDITH A. BREEDLOVE, 71, of Richmond, a licensed clinical social worker, widow of Vaughan Edward Breedlove.
COURTNEY, EVELYN NEWTON, 80, of Richmond, a management analyst for the U.S. Department of Defense, widow of Newton C. Courtney.
COX, CONSTANCE ELIZABETH YOUNG, 93, of Richmond, a teacher.
DOBSON, THOMAS WILLIAM, 73, of Charles City, a landscaper, husband of Fannie V. Dobson.
FERRELL, CHARLOTTE ELIZABETH, 76, of Varina, an interior designer.
GADSON, DEXTOR LEE SR., 55, of Richmond.
HASKINS, BRENDA M., 61, of North Chesterfield, a Nabisco/Mondelez employee.
HATCH, LOIS GOLDING, 82, of Doswell, widow of Franklin Hatch.
HAYES, MELVIN JR., 76, of Richmond.
JAMES, RICHARD LEON, 71, of Richmond.
JEFFERSON, TYRONE E., 70, of Richmond, a drywall hanger.
JOHNSON, ANNIE RUTH, 78, of Richmond.
JOHNSON, CURTIS A. JR., 36, of Richmond.
LEWIS, GLADYS ELIZABETH, 97, of Richmond.
LEWIS, SHERMAN JR., 68, of Richmond.
McDOWELL, NORRIS VIRGINIA, 93, of Chesterfield, a press operator.
PALIN-FOSTER, RITA DELORES, 69, of Richmond.
POWELL, ANNIE M., 82, of Richmond, a computer specialist.
SHAW, KENNETH JOHN, 69, of Glen Allen, a finance director.
SHULER, BRENDA GIBBS, 70, of Hanover, a special education teacher, wife of Harry R. Shuler.
TOMPKINS, TYRONE, 51, of Richmond.
WHITAKER, HAZEL M., 59, of North Chesterfield.
VIRGINIA
CHASE CITY — CHEATHAM, JIMMY LEE, 61, an employee of Butler’s Wood Crafters, husband of Mattie Walker Cheatham.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS — WARF, CLAUDE S. JR., 93, an Army veteran who served during World War II, a carpenter and Publix employee, widower of Effie Wells Warf.
FARMVILLE — VANDERPOOL, LOUISE SELPH, 85, widow of Raymond Vanderpool.
KILMARNOCK — SEARS, AUDREY GUMM, 86, a homemaker, widow of Gary Lee Sears.
MINERAL — STANLEY, WINNIE LEE CLAYTON, a health care worker, widow of Paul Daniel Stanley Sr.
SOUTH BOSTON — REEVES, GEORGIA VIRGINIA BLANKS, 87, a hospital nurse, widow of Alvin Wade Reeves.
SOUTH HILL — ESCOBAR, GEORGE III, 28, an auto repair mechanic.
URBANNA — BEALE, DAVID BERNARD, 82, a Navy and Marine Corps veteran who served during the Korean War, a Baptist minister, husband of Patricia C. Beale.
WARSAW — KING, OLIVE JANE, 83, a weaver, widow of John W. King.
WOODBRIDGE — ELLIOTT, RAYMOND BEALE 78, a Navy veteran, a station manager for Metro Transportation System, widower of Jean Ramona Lyon Elliott.
PARSONS, KATHLEEN ELLEN, 88, wife of Kenneth F. Parsons.
