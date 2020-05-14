METRO
BARRETT, ALVIN R., of Richmond.
CHICK, MARTHA WORSHAM, 81, of Midlothian, a concierge at the Country Club of Virginia.
LANE, FRANCES NADINE, 88, of Henrico, a certified nursing assistant.
NEMETH, STEPHEN ALEXANDER, 73, of Henrico, an Army veteran, a systems analyst for the U.S. government, husband of Ann Nemeth.
POLLARD, MARTHA MUNSON, 86, of Richmond, widow of Robert Nelson Pollard Jr.
RICE, JAMES E., of Richmond.
RUSSELL, KATHRYN JOYCE, 77, of Henrico, a homemaker, wife of Gene Stuart Russell.
TYLER, FLOYD B., 65, of Richmond, a self-employed heating worker.
WHITE, LINDA P., 65, of Richmond.
VIRGINIA
AYLETT — BUCKNAM, CHRISTOPHER PAUL, 38, an Amazon worker in receiving.
CALLAO — SAMUELS, JAMES MELVIN, 87, a production manager for Omega Protein.
CRYSTAL HILL — CREWS, GAYLE STEVENS, 63.
EVINGTON — RHODES, COOLIDGE, 74, a Marine Corps veteran, husband of Janice R. Rhodes.
KILMARNOCK — SMITH, BEATRICE E., 99, a beautician, widow of Robert Stokes Smith.
STEPHENS, ENNOLLS ALBERT JR., 80, a Coast Guard veteran, an owner of Tides Lodge, husband of Molly N. Stephens.
MINERAL — STANLEY, WINNIE, a health care worker, widow of Paul Daniel Stanley Sr.
RICHMOND COUNTY — KING, OLIVE JANE, 83, a weaver, widow of John W. King.
SOUTH BOSTON — WILBOURN, SAMUEL G., 25.
SPOTSYLVANIA — EDDLETON, JEAN HARKEY, 74, widow of T. Karlton Eddleton.
WEEMS — ZIMMERMAN, GLADWYN BRIGHT JR., 78, a president and owner of Imperial Builders, husband of Betty Smith Zimmerman.
ELSEWHERE
CHU, JUDITH K., 87, of Hackettstown, N.J., formerly of Richmond, a chemist, widow of Shou-Chang Chu.
JOYNER, CHARLSIE STEPHENSON, 82, of White Plains, Md., formerly of Richmond, widow of James Joyner Sr.
