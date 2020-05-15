METRO

BOOKER, BARBARA A., 70, of North Chesterfield.

BOOKER, GILBERT C. JR., 68, of North Chesterfield.

BROWN, JAMES WILLIE, 79, of Richmond.

BURGRESS, BURNETTE DePRIEST, 82, of Sandston, a seamstress, widow of Richard Earl Burgress Sr.

CARTER, DOROTHY STOUT, 78, of West Point, a homemaker, widow of Arthur Lewis Carter Jr.

DYER, ROBERT LORENZO JR., 78, of Henrico, a supervisor at Richfood, widower of Doris Anderson Dyer.

HASKINS, BRENDA MADELINE, 61, of Richmond, a Nabisco employee.

JEFFERSON, NATHANIEL, 56, of Midlothian, husband of Lillian Jefferson.

JOY, KATHLEEN FLESHMAN, 95, of Chesterfield, a draftsman.

KORNBLAU, MARY ZUCKERMAN, 68, of Glen Allen, an accountant.

LANE, GENE DOUGLAS, 76, of Richmond, a painter for N. Chasen and Son Inc., husband of Patricia Lane.

MARROW, LOUIS E. SR., 92, of Sandston, a welder, husband of Constance Marrow.

POLLARD, MARTHA MUNSON, 86, of Richmond, widow of Robert Nelson Pollard Jr.

VIRGINIA

CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE — LINDSEY, IRVING LOVING, 77, husband of Dale Nichols Lindsey.

FRANKLIN — SHEPARD, KAYE TURNER, 66, a homemaker, widow of Billy Donald Shepard.

SOUTH HILL — WALKER, BLANCHE GRAMMER, 76, a cafeteria manager for the Dinwiddie County school system, widow of Selden Richard Walker.

WILSON, MARY GEE, 89, widow of James M. Wilson.

UNION LEVEL — GILL, HESTER BLAKELY JR., 55, owner/operator of Gill Enterprises and an independent carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.

ELSEWHERE

CHU, JUDITH K., 87, of Hackettstown, N.J., formerly of Richmond, a chemist, widow of Shou-Chang Chu.

ROBERTSON, GILES MEBANE III, 52, of Brooklyn, N.Y., formerly of Richmond, a writer, musician and professor, husband of Linda Holmes.

