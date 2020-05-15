METRO
BOOKER, BARBARA A., 70, of North Chesterfield.
BOOKER, GILBERT C. JR., 68, of North Chesterfield.
BROWN, JAMES WILLIE, 79, of Richmond.
BURGRESS, BURNETTE DePRIEST, 82, of Sandston, a seamstress, widow of Richard Earl Burgress Sr.
CARTER, DOROTHY STOUT, 78, of West Point, a homemaker, widow of Arthur Lewis Carter Jr.
DYER, ROBERT LORENZO JR., 78, of Henrico, a supervisor at Richfood, widower of Doris Anderson Dyer.
HASKINS, BRENDA MADELINE, 61, of Richmond, a Nabisco employee.
JEFFERSON, NATHANIEL, 56, of Midlothian, husband of Lillian Jefferson.
JOY, KATHLEEN FLESHMAN, 95, of Chesterfield, a draftsman.
KORNBLAU, MARY ZUCKERMAN, 68, of Glen Allen, an accountant.
LANE, GENE DOUGLAS, 76, of Richmond, a painter for N. Chasen and Son Inc., husband of Patricia Lane.
MARROW, LOUIS E. SR., 92, of Sandston, a welder, husband of Constance Marrow.
POLLARD, MARTHA MUNSON, 86, of Richmond, widow of Robert Nelson Pollard Jr.
VIRGINIA
CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE — LINDSEY, IRVING LOVING, 77, husband of Dale Nichols Lindsey.
FRANKLIN — SHEPARD, KAYE TURNER, 66, a homemaker, widow of Billy Donald Shepard.
SOUTH HILL — WALKER, BLANCHE GRAMMER, 76, a cafeteria manager for the Dinwiddie County school system, widow of Selden Richard Walker.
WILSON, MARY GEE, 89, widow of James M. Wilson.
UNION LEVEL — GILL, HESTER BLAKELY JR., 55, owner/operator of Gill Enterprises and an independent carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.
ELSEWHERE
CHU, JUDITH K., 87, of Hackettstown, N.J., formerly of Richmond, a chemist, widow of Shou-Chang Chu.
ROBERTSON, GILES MEBANE III, 52, of Brooklyn, N.Y., formerly of Richmond, a writer, musician and professor, husband of Linda Holmes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.