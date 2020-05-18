METRO
BRANCH, DOROTHY MAE, 84, of Mechanicsville, a machine operator, wife of Alfred Branch.
CARPENTER, JAMES, 55, of Mechanicsville, an operations manager, husband of Jackie Carpenter.
DAVIS, VALERIE A., 64, of Highland Springs, a process leader.
EDNEY, CHARLOTTE POLAND, 100, of Henrico, widow of Fred Rippy Edney.
ENRIGHT, FLORA H., 82, of Henrico, widow of S. Tommie Enright Jr.
HATKE, FRANCES KAUFELT, 101, of Henrico, an administrative assistant, widow of John Andrew Hatke.
HILL, JOHN F., 83, of Richmond, a maintenance supervisor, husband of Gloria Hill.
LLOYD, IRVIN STANLEY, 90, of Henrico, a vice president for Home Beneficial Life Insurance Co., husband of Carolyn Lloyd.
O’BRYANT, WAYNE RUSSELL, 66, of Henrico, an electrician.
PARRISH, KATHLEEN HENRY, 69, of Powhatan, a homemaker, wife of Linwood Parrish.
PIKE, WILLIAM T., 81, of Powhatan, an HVAC technician, husband of Elizabeth Pike.
RICHARDSON, JOHN G. JR., 86, of Richmond.
RIDOUT, C. STUART, 71, of Chester, an Army veteran, a corporate marketer in the fast food industry.
SMITH, BEVERLY KIMBALL, 87, of Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, an Allied Chemical employee.
SNOWDEN, EVELYN LAVERNE CROFT, 91, of Chester, an administrative worker.
TAYLOR, MARJORIE L., 91, of Richmond, a nursery school aide and homemaker, widow of Elmond B. Taylor.
VIRGINIA
CALLAO — WILLIAMS, MARY CLARKE, 82, a certified nursing assistant, widow of James H. Williams.
CHASE CITY — AVERETTE, BARBARA ANN DUFFER, 79, wife of William G. Averette.
HUTCHINS, DORIS JONES, 89, an employee of Craddock-Terry Shoe Co.
RACICOT, EARL FRANCIS, 87, a General Motors employee, husband of Carol Ann Racicot.
CULLEN — DILLON, MARK DAYTON, 62, a heavy equipment operator, husband of Debra Thrasher Dillon.
DINWIDDIE — STECH, MARY FRIED, 94, a homemaker, widow of Louis James Stech Sr.
HEATHSVILLE — CLARKE, BONNIE BRYANT, 66, a clerk for Village Green Exxon in Callao, wife of Steve Clark.
MONTROSS — PILLSBURY, JAMES OGLE, 73, an owner/operator of Warsaw Small Engine Repair, husband of Linda Sue Bell.
NELSON — HAYES, HELEN CARDEN, 85, a homemaker, widow of Graham Evans Hayes.
NEWSOMS — WILLIAMS, KENNETH WAYNE SR., 84, a Virginia National Guard veteran, a Baptist minister, husband of Shirley Edge Williams.
REEDVILLE — HAYNIE, DAVID VINCENT SR., a captain in the menhaden fishing industry, husband of Anne H. Haynie.
SPRING GROVE — OSBORNE, WILLIAM DAVID JR., 50, an Army veteran, a civil service employee.
VIRGINIA BEACH — WALKER, WILLIAM C., 82, an Army veteran, a lawyer, husband of Heike Walker.
WESTMORELAND — ALLEN, BROADDUS E., 84, a banker.
WHITE STONE — DAVENPORT, WILLIAM JR., a commercial fisherman, husband of Catherine Winegar Davenport.
ELSEWHERE
GILLIAM, EDWARD C., 73, of Garner, N.C., formerly of Midlothian, a military veteran, an electrical engineer, husband of Janet Gilliam.
