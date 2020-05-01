METRO

BELTON, JARED CONNER, 23, of Hanover.

BLAND, HORTENSE M., 71, of Henrico, widow of Thomas Bland.

BOURIL, VICTOR FRANCIS, 76, of Richmond, a certified public accountant, husband of Joanne Barreca.

CLARKE, BERTHA LOUISE, 87, of Richmond.

CLARKE, JULIAN STUART, 92, of Henrico, a truck driver, widower of Francis Anne Clarke.

HENDERSON, CHARLES R. JR., of Powhatan.

JONES, THOMAS E., 95, of Henrico, an Army veteran.

MANN, JAMES E. JR., 86, of Henrico, a Marine Corps veteran, a chemist, husband of Betty Ball Mann.

PRIEST, RODNEY, 62, of Midlothian, a Marine Corps veteran, a social worker, husband of Elisa Priest.

SATTERWHITE, HOWARD, 86, of Goochland, husband of Pauline G. Satterwhite.

STARKES, LEROY THOMAS, 90, of Richmond.

TYREE, BRENT ROBERT, 72, of Chesterfield, an employee of Allstate Insurance Co., husband of Carole Tyree.

VIRGINIA

BRANCHVILLE — FUTRELL, MARY BELLE PURVIANCE, 92, an eligibility supervisor for the Southampton County Department of Social Services, widow of Harold Preston Futrell Sr.

BUFFALO JUNCTION — ASHWORTH, RUTH PURVIS, 78, a UNC Hospitals employee.

PITTARD, PATTIE ELIZABETH DANIEL, 93, co-owner of Sandy Fork Farm Supply, widow of William Granderson Pittard Sr.

BUMPASS — WALKER, PERCY L. JR., 84, an Army veteran, a building contractor, husband of Jane Walker.

ELSEWHERE

MARSHALL, THOMAS EDMUNDS III, of Raleigh, N.C., formerly of Richmond.

