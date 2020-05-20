METRO
CARTER, MINNIE E., of Richmond.
CHERRY, JOSEPH A. JR., 94, of Richmond, an Army veteran, an employee of Great Coastal Express Inc.
CLARK, PHILIP CHARLESWORTH, 75, of Henrico, husband of Beverly Clark.
DAVIS, MARIA M., 96, of Quinton, a saleswoman, widow of Raymond L. Davis.
GOODE, EDITH M., 85, of Chesterfield, widow of Benny Goode.
GREENE, WALTER, 82, of Richmond, a Philip Morris employee.
HOLLINS, GEORGE HUDSON SR., 87, of Richmond, widower of Rachel Dunivan Lickey Hollins.
JOHNSON, ANNIE RUTH, 78, of Richmond.
JOHNSON, KEILONDI NICOLE, 43, of Richmond, a teacher for the Henrico school system.
JORDON, JAMES SOMMERS SR., 79, of North Chesterfield, a general contractor, husband of Patricia Jordon.
LEWIS, CAROLYN J., 69, of Henrico.
PATRICK, JAMES EDWARD, 94, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a director of unemployment insurance for the Commonwealth of Virginia, widower of Barbara Anne Southworth Patrick.
ROANE, KEVIN LAMONT, 53, of Richmond, a painter.
TURNER, CLINTON VASSETT SR., 76, of Richmond, a commissioner of agriculture and consumer services for the Commonwealth of Virginia, husband of Lelia Aldora Green Turner.
WARD, JOHNNY C., 83, of Hanover, an Air Force veteran, a contractor, husband of Margie Goodman-Ward.
WHITLOCK, ROGER DALE, 63, of Mechanicsville, an employee of the Richmond Department of Public Utilities, wife of Martha Whitlock.
WILLIFORD, MADESSIA, 64, of Richmond.
WILLIS, KAREN WONDERLEY, 68, of North Chesterfield, wife of Robert Fleming Willis.
VIRGINIA
AYLETT — JACKSON, MAXINE, 69.
FORD — JACKSON, WILEY JR., 67, an Army veteran, founder of Jackson’s Transport LLC, widower of Evelyn Marie Rainey Jackson and Rachelle Matthew.
SOUTH BOSTON — BRIZENDINE, BOBBY EDWARD, 67, an ABB employee.
SPOTSYLVANIA — SWINGLE, IVA RUTH AYERS, 104, a homemaker, widow of Walter Ray Swingle Jr.
WARSAW — DUNGAN, THERESA STAVELY, 87, a homemaker, widow of Daniel Eugene Dungan Sr.
WICOMICO CHURCH — KENT, TALMADGE JR., 88, owner of Kent & Son Auto Body, widower of Mary Kent.
ELSEWHERE
FORE, CLAREN B., 94, of Asheville, N.C., formerly of Newport News, a Navy veteran, a certified public accountant, husband of Sarah Elizabeth Whitaker Fore.
