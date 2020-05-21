METRO

ARWADY, MARJORIE DOROTHY, 77, of Chesterfield.

BROWN, YOLANDA L., 59, of Henrico, a Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles employee.

CHERRY, JOSEPH A. JR., of Richmond.

EDWARDS, MILTON HEATH, 84, of Henrico, an owner of Edwards Auto Care, widower of Helen F. Edwards.

GOODMAN, PEGGY BROOKS, 85, of Henrico, a worker in education, widow of Lewis P. Goodman.

JONES, GLADYS J., 69, of Richmond.

NORMAN, CONSTANCE ANN, 76, of Henrico, a licensed practical nurse.

PATRICK, JAMES EDWARD, 94, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a director of unemployment insurance for the Commonwealth of Virginia, widower of Barbara Anne Southworth Patrick.

SOUTHERN, NATHANIEL EDWARD, 33, of Richmond, an assistant manager for Love of Jesus Thrift Store.

VIRGINIA

DINWIDDIE — COLE, NAOMI PEREZ, 65, wife of Larry Kirk Cole.

EMPORIA — PRINCE, JOHN STUART, 97, a Navy veteran, a physician.

FRANKLIN — WILLIAMS, PATRICIA DONALDSON, 90, a secretary, widow of William Joseph Williams.

HALIFAX — ALDERSON, PATSY STEVENS, 82, a hospital worker in environmental services, widow of Nathaniel Roosevelt Alderson.

PETERSBURG — QUINN, SHEILA MUSE, 56, an insurance agent for American General Life Insurance Co., wife of Jon J. Quinn.

SUFFOLK — NIELSEN, PAULA SUE, 39, a homemaker.

VICTORIA — DOOLEY, KENNETH WAYNE, 70, a trucker, husband of Joyce Archer.

WINDSOR — BRAXTON, RICHARD ARNOLD, 79, an Air Force veteran, a pipefitter for Union Camp Corp., husband of Betty King Braxton.

ELSEWHERE

FOSTER, MARGARET WARINNER, 100, of Columbia, S.C., formerly of Richmond, a homemaker.

GARNER, ROBERT DIXON, 74, of Huntingtown, Md., a Marine Corps veteran, a naval aviator, husband of Christine Stelloh-Garner.

McKAY, CAROLYN BURROWS, 79, of Durham, N.C., formerly of Highland Springs, an employee of Burroughs Wellcome and Triumph Boats, wife of Neil G. McKay Jr.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email