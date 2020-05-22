METRO

CARTER, JAMES H., 68, of Powhatan, a supervisor for Dominion Virginia Power, husband of Linda Carter.

EDWARDS, MILTON HEATH, 84, of Henrico, an owner of Edwards Auto Care, widower of Helen F. Edwards.

JOHNSON, JEAN GANZERT, 93, of Richmond, a small-business owner, wife of Martin L. Johnson.

MORAN, MYRA D.J., 59, of Glen Allen, a human resources consultant for the city of Richmond, wife of Irving Preston Moran.

RIVERS, JAMES H., 69, of Chesterfield.

RIVIERE, CAROLYN S., 90, of Richmond, wife of Nesbitt B. Riviere Jr.

VIRGINIA

BERLIN — FELTS, ASHTON MEREDITH JR., 72.

BOYKINS — BRITTON, TYLER ELAINE, 20, a veterinary technician.

CLARKSVILLE — JAMES, BETTY JANE BOWEN, 87, an employee of Russell Stover Candies, widow of Frank Leo James.

LaCROSSE — POWELL, RALEIGH THOMAS, 73, an employee of the Virginia Department of Transportation, husband of Mary Catherine Powell.

WARSAW — FRANCE, NANCY LOUISE, 77, owner/operator of Cherry Hill Greenhouses, widow of Franklin Ames France.

ELSEWHERE

CLARK, JANE BANCROFT, 72, of Sanibel Island, Fla., formerly of Richmond, wife of John Clark.

GARNER, ROBERT DIXON, 74, of Huntingtown, Md., a Marine Corps veteran, a naval aviator, husband of Christine Stelloh-Garner.

ROBERTSON, JAQUELIN TAYLOR, 87, of East Hampton, N.Y., formerly of Richmond, an architect, University of Virginia dean and urban planner, husband of Anya Sonn Robertson.

