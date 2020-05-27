METRO

ALLEN, DORIS HAIRSTON, 89, of Richmond.

BENSON, EUGENE LEROY, 79, of Richmond, a Marine Corps veteran, a laborer, husband of Joyce Benson.

BROWN, GEORGE KENNETH, 76, of Henrico, a director of claims, husband of Susan E Brown.

CARRINGTON, IVA SHORT, 75, of Henrico, a teacher, widow of Arthur Carrington Sr.

CHERRY, JOSEPH A. JR., 94, of Richmond, an Army veteran, widower of Annie Cherry.

COMESS, BARRY STEVEN, 75, of Richmond, husband of Patricia Comess.

CRAIG, DALE THOMAS, 87, of Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, a telecommunications worker.

CRAWLEY, BESSIE ANN RICE, 96, of Chester, a data processor, widow of James Crawley.

DAVIS, JAMES M., 51, of Richmond, a delivery driver.

DIXON, PAUL BRIAN, 46, of Midlothian, a teacher and coach, husband of Cara Dixon.

FLEMING, JANICE C., 62, of Richmond.

GRAETTINGER, JANE HOLLOMAN, 72, of Henrico.

HUGHES, GRACIE FULLER, 86, of Richmond, a worker in accounts receivable for the Baptist General Association of Virginia, widow of Wilford M. Hughes.

JARRETT, DONNA, 38, of Chesterfield.

KAPLAN, PHYLLIS, 88, of Richmond, a homemaker, wife of Lawrence Kaplan.

LEWIS, EDITH W., 81, of Ashland, a nanny for families, widow of Shellie Lloyd Lewis Sr.

MORAN, MYRA DALE JEFFERSON, 59, of Glen Allen, a human resources consultant for the city of Richmond, wife of Irving Preston Moran.

OSBORNE, JOHN CLARENCE, 73, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, an excavating contractor, husband of Lynn Osborne.

PITTS, MARVIN WARREN III, 46, of Richmond, a Marine Corps veteran, a fire inspector with Fire Solutions.

SNYDER, STUART KENNETH JR., 73, of Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, a mechanic and terminal operator, husband of Susan Cosby Snyder.

VAUGHAN, CONSTANCE WILTON, 93, of Henrico, a bookkeeper, widow of Douglas Jones and Carlton Vaughan.

WATSON, DANIEL WESLEY, 72, of Richmond, husband of Vicki Watson.

WHITE, SHERMAN SR., 63, of Richmond.

WILLIAMS, RUTH ELIZABETH, 92, of Crozier.

VIRGINIA

COURTLAND — PARRISH, KATHRYN PAYNE, 98, a homemaker, widow of Frank Roland Parrish.

KING WILLIAM — BRYANT, SAMUEL SR., 85, a cement finisher.

NORFOLK — WERTH, MATTHEW FONTAINE MAURY JR., 93.

UNION LEVEL — JONES, JOHN WESLEY JR., 98, an Army veteran who served during World War II, an electrician, widower of Bevelyn Glover Jones.

