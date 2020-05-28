METRO
BAILEY, RACHEL GURGANUS, 77, of North Chesterfield, a child care provider, wife of Hubert S. Bailey Sr.
COMESS, BARRY STEVEN, 75, of Richmond, husband of Patricia Comess.
COX, CONSTANCE ELIZABETH YOUNG, 93, of Richmond, a teacher.
CRAIG, DALE THOMAS, 87, of Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, a worker in telecommunications.
DELBRIDGE, SHIRLEY SPELLMAN, 74, of Hanover, an office administrator.
ELLIS, ARTHUR F. JR., 78, of North Chesterfield, a steel fabricator, husband of Frances M. Ellis.
NORWOOD, SHIRLEY BAIRD, 84, of Chester, a data processing worker for the city of Richmond and a typist for Utica and Selective Insurance, widow of Billy Jearl Norwood.
THOMPSON, FLORENCE W., 95, of Richmond, a supervisor for Bell Atlantic.
VanFOSSEN, MARIE Y., 88, of Henrico, a bookkeeper, widow of John M. VanFossen.
WEBBER, LARRY A., 66, of Chester, a Marine Corps veteran, a Defense Supply Center Richmond employee, widow of Phyllis Webber.
VIRGINIA
BRACEY — SNYDER, DALE MARK, 85, an Army Reserve veteran, a machinist for Exxon-Mobil Corp., husband of Claudia M. Snyder.
BUFFALO JUNCTION — HARGROVE, JULIA ANN CLAY, 86, an employee of Russell Stover Candies, widow of George T. Hargrove.
CUMBERLAND — RAYNOR, SHERRI MARIE, 39, a pet rescue worker.
FRANKLIN — WALL, LENA KIRKLAND, 94, a seamstress, widow of Claudia Wallace Wall.
HALIFAX — LEGGETT, THOMAS COXE SR., 86, an Army veteran, a president of Leggett Stores Inc., husband of Leona Scott Leggett.
SOUTH BOSTON — SILER, NAOMI ELIZABETH BEAL, 81, a seamstress, wife of Clyde Herschel Siler.
ELSEWHERE
LEOPOLD, ANITA CALLAHAN, 92, of Peterborough, N.H., formerly of Richmond, widow of Joseph Kenneth Callahan and Jonathan Porter Leopold.
MERKEL, LESLIE B. JR., 81, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., formerly of Powhatan, an Army veteran, a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, husband of Patricia Neese Merkel.
