METRO

CARTER, CHANTAIN NETIA, 59, of Sandston, a teacher and minister.

CARTER, EMMA J., 73, of Ashland, a data entry operator for Reynolds Metals, wife of Norman Alfred Carter Sr.

COLEMAN, LEWIS J., 77, of Mechanicsville.

COMESS, BARRY STEVEN, 75, of Richmond, husband of Patricia Comess.

COX, CONSTANCE ELIZABETH YOUNG, 93, of Richmond, a teacher.

DUKE, ELSIE TAYLOR, 93, of Varina, a bookkeeper.

GAINES, MARGARET P., 81, of Richmond, a laboratory technician for MCV Hospitals, widow of Walter Gaines Sr.

HUBBARD, PATRICIA McCOMBIE, 67, of Chesterfield, a financial analyst.

JONES, WINSTON M. JR., 56, of Richmond, an Air Force veteran, a musician.

MERRITT, CLYDE, 90, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a worker in newspaper advertising, husband of Johnetta R. Merritt.

SUHR, MARY SHEILA, 80, of Henrico, a bookkeeper, widow of Edward Suhr.

THOMPSON, FLORENCE W., 95, of Richmond, a supervisor for Bell Atlantic.

VanFOSSEN, MARIE Y., 88, of Henrico, a bookkeeper, widow of John M. VanFossen.

VIRGINIA

BRACEY — SNYDER, DALE MARK, 85, an Army Reserve veteran, a machinist for Exxon-Mobil, husband of Claudia Knestaut Snyder.

CUMBERLAND — RAYNOR, SHERRI, 39, a pet rescue worker.

HALIFAX — CAMPBELL, ANNIE MAE, 81, an employee of J.P. Stevens Co., widow of Ernest Lee Campbell.

SOUTH BOSTON — BRANDON, LUCILLE HUGHES, 91, an employee of J.P. Stevens Co., widow of Elwood Brandon.

SOUTH HILL — HUDGINS, CARRIE WALKER, 89.

POOLE, PAIGE ELLIS, 84, a homemaker, widow of George Ronald Poole.

Tags

