METRO
ANDERSON, JANET U., 80, of Henrico, an accountant, widow of Theodore W. Anderson.
BEARD, MUNFORD JR., 70, of Richmond.
BERRY, JOHN JR., of Richmond.
BOLTON, LINDA CHAPMAN, 70, of Mechanicsville, a bus driver for the Hanover school system.
BOYD, ANNELLE MARIE BUTLER, 97, of Chester, a clinical coordinator, widow of Jack Ireland Boyd.
BRANCH, WILLIAM FLEMING, 73, of Hanover, a lawyer, husband of Joan Swanner Branch.
BSAT, RITA K., 67, of Henrico, a teacher, wife of Mahmoud Bsat.
BUNCE, THOMAS W., 74, of Henrico, a school psychologist, husband of Jo Bunce.
BURKS, ELIZABETH HAMBLETON, 87, of Richmond, a registered nurse, widow of Billy Browning Burks.
CARR, PATRICIA MANN, 86, of Richmond, widow of Thomas Carr.
COLGIN, MARY G., 85, of Richmond, widow of Joseph F. Colgin.
CRAWFORD, WILLIAM BILLUPS, 76, of Henrico, a Coast Guard veteran.
CRUMP, GEORGE L., 73, of Richmond.
DeJARNETTE, ALBERT LEE, 89, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, a banker.
DWYER, THOMAS PAUL, 66, of Richmond, a facilities director.
FARMER, JUSTIN CHRISTOPHER, 31, of Chesterfield, a laborer.
FOWLER, MICHAEL L., 55, of Chesterfield.
FRAYSER, ELIZABETH CORR, 94, of Henrico, a travel agent for AAA Travel.
GRANT, GEORGE E., 88, of Chesterfield, an Air Force sergeant.
HARMON, LINDA FAY, 64, of Chesterfield, wife of Michael Harmon.
HASKINS, SANDRA E., 59, of Richmond, a restaurant cashier.
HEMPEL, MATTHEW ALEXANDER, 33, of Lakeside, a landscaper at Lawn and Landscape Richmond.
HOLMAN, EVELYN S., 82, of Ashland, an administrative assistant at Richmond Memorial Hospital, widow of Shirley Temple Holman.
HOWELL, VICKIE MARTIN, 64, of Henrico, wife of David Howell.
JACKSON, ROY ELTON JR., 77, of Chesterfield, an Army veteran, a controller for Sears.
JOHNS, BUDDY, 80, of Henrico, husband of Gloria Coleman Johns.
JOHNSON, MARGARET N., 93, of Mechanicsville, a packing employee at American Tobacco Co., widow of Lawrence Johnson Sr.
KAPLAN, PHYLLIS, 88, of Richmond, a homemaker, wife of Lawrence Kaplan.
LEE, JANE ALICE STEWART, 89, of Richmond, a worker in retail and customer service, wife of Earl Brown Lee.
LOYALL, MARY LEE COX, 93, of Henrico.
MINOCK, ROBERT T., 94, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a presiding judge for the Sarasota Kennel Club, husband of Jo Ann Minock.
MITTERER, GENEVA, 91, of Hanover.
MURRAY, MARK JOHN, 70, of Richmond, an accountant.
NEWMAN, APRIL LYNN, 56, of Chesterfield, a cashier.
PARKER, VICTOR R., of Henrico, widower of Elaine Parker.
PAYNE, ROSE MARIE, 76, of Richmond, a machine operator, widow of James W. Payne.
ROBERSON, EDITH JANE SHOEMAKER, 75, of Mechanicsville, an educator, widow of W. Steve Roberson.
ROBERTS, HELEN GRAY TONEY, 92, of Hanover, a pharmacist’s assistant, widow of Paul Edward Roberts.
SHREWSBURY, FOREST W., 86, of Beaverdam, an Army veteran, husband of Vivian Shrewsbury.
SMITH, CHRISTINE EGGLESTON, 75, of Powhatan, a homemaker, wife of William J. Smith.
SNEAD, MARY EVELYN, 86, of Henrico,
STOPF, ALMA, 76, of Moseley, a homemaker.
TARPLEY, FRANKLIN JR., 60, of Richmond.
TETA, DAWSON MICHAEL, 18, of Midlothian, a student.
UPDIKE, LINDEN SUE, of Mechanicsville, a Nabisco employee, widow of Ronald Lee Updike.
VanFOSSEN, MARIE Y., 88, of Henrico, a bookkeeper, widow of John M. VanFossen.
VINT, KATHRYN M., 91, of Henrico, wife of Sanford B. Vint.
WEST, GRACE EVELYN, 78, of Henrico, a tester for Philip Morris.
WIKER, ALICE VIRGINIA, 77, of Chester, a homemaker, wife of Charles Malcolm Wiker Jr.
VIRGINIA
BLACKSTONE — INGE, THOMAS PATTERSON, 91, an Air Force veteran, a co-owner of Planters Warehouse, widower of Patricia Saunders Gravatt Inge.
CHASE CITY — SALLEY, MARY ENDIA, 91, a homemaker, widow of Ollie Leroy Salley.
CREWE — JONES, RUTHELLA EATON, 96, a bookkeeper, widow of Garland Franklin.
EMPORIA — STURGILL, VIVIAN TOMLINSON, 87, an accountant, widow of Carl C. Sturgill.
WHITEHEAD, WILLIAM C., 83, a sales representative, widower of Mary Jo Shelby Whitehead.
LA CROSSE — BURTON, GAIL PATRICIA, 72, a broker who co-founded SoVa Realty, widow of Billy L. Burton.
LOUISA — LOWRY-RUTH, REBECCA BLEVINS, 71, a transportation training specialist, widow of George Herman Ruth.
MADISON HEIGHTS — BAGWELL, FRANK FOSTER, 89, an Army veteran, a Dominion Virginia Power employee, widower of Shirley Bagwell.
PETERSBURG — PINKLETON, NORMAN COLUMBUS JR., 95, an employee of the Virginia Department of Taxation, husband of Elizabeth Harville Pinkleton.
PRINCE GEORGE — MOERSCH, HILBERT RUDOLF, 76, an electrical engineer, husband of Ursula Moersch.
SCOTTSVILLE — SPENCER, ROBERT KIRKWOOD, 84, an educator and minister.
SUSSEX — HARDIN, TEDDY LEE, 84, a truck driver, husband of Karla P. Hardin.
ELSEWHERE
CLIBORNE, RONALD WILLIAM, 70, of Bay County, Fla., husband of Laura Cliborne.
DOWDY, GLORIA BROWN, 83, of Florham Park, N.J., formerly of Mechanicsville, widow of Joseph Dowdy.
HUTCHISON, CARPER W., 89, of Lancaster, Pa., formerly of Virginia, an Air Force and Virginia Air National Guard veteran who later served as a civil employee of the Virginia Air National Guard as a senior master sergeant in security and law enforcement, husband of Pauline L. Clayton Hutchison.
SLEET, MONETA JOHN III, 33, of Nashville, Tenn., a photographer.
YOST, JUNE LASSITER, 93, of Flat Rock, N.C., formerly of Portsmouth, a teacher, widow of Basil O. Yost Jr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.