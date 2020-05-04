METRO
ADU, ROLAND POKU, 64, of Midlothian, an engineer, husband of Constance Alston-Adu.
ALLEN, JOY C., 36, of Henrico, a social worker.
BAILEY, ERNEST, of Richmond.
CASELLA, CHRISTY, 65, of Chesterfield, a dental hygienist.
GILLIAM, ELAINE, 82, of Henrico, an executive administrative assistant for Bankers Trust.
GORDON, JOSIE, 101, of Chesterfield, a clerk for A&P.
HAISLIP, MARVIN W., 61, of Henrico, a supervisor for Henrico’s Recreation and Parks Department, husband of Charlotte E. Haislip.
HAMILTON, LINDA, 70, of Henrico, wife of David Hamilton.
JONES, RICHARD C., of Richmond, a military veteran.
MARSTON, ROBERT, 94, of Charles City, a federal government employee.
MOSBY, LESLIE, 86, of Henrico, an Army veteran, a U.S. Postal Service employee.
ORROCK, RICHARD L., 69, of Goochland, a forklift mechanic.
SPARROW, DELLA, 84, of Richmond, a homemaker, wife of Fred Sparrow.
STARKES, LEROY, 90, of Highland Springs, an Army veteran.
WARE, ALICE S., 85, of Glen Allen.
WIMBERLY, MURIEL, 70, of Henrico.
VIRGINIA
AMELIA COURTHOUSE — DAILEY, EDMOND, 85, an ironworker.
BOYDTON — CRUTCHFIELD, BETTYE JEAN SANDS, 83, an employee of Burlington Industries, widow of Thomas Edward Crutchfield.
BUFFALO JUNCTION — PRUITT, RICHARD ANTHONY, 61, a log truck driver.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS — CROCKER, JOHN, 91, a minister, husband of Patricia Crocker.
DELTAVILLE — HALL, WALTER, 97, a Marine Corps veteran, an architect, widower of Sylvia Dahn Hall.
FAIRFAX — RYCZAK, VIRGINIA, 93, a homemaker, widow of Stanley Joseph Ryczak.
FRANKLIN — ROGERS, BERNICE CUTCHINS, 89, a secretary for St. Regis Paper, widow of James B. Rogers.
GASBURG — CLARKE, MILES THOMAS, 66, a Food Lion employee, husband of Barbara Aycock Clarke.
LANCASTER — WOOD-THORNTON, BETTY ANN, 82, a system engineer for IBM, widow of Arthur L. Thornton Jr.
LOTTSBURG — SEED, RICHARD JOHN III, 84, a Marine Corps lieutenant colonel, husband of Barbara H. Seed.
RUTHER GLEN — CARAWAN, SHIRLEY H., 86, a housewife.
WARSAW — GRIGG, SARAH FRANCES WEBB, 95, a homemaker, widow of John Bernard Grigg.
WOODFORD — BANKS, CHARLES, 60, a heavy equipment operator for Blakemore Construction.
ELSEWHERE
JACKSON, WARREN, 73, of Rockville, Md., formerly of Richmond, an Army veteran, a computer analyst.
