METRO

ADU, ROLAND POKU, 64, of Midlothian, an engineer, husband of Constance Alston-Adu.

ALLEN, JOY C., 36, of Henrico, a social worker.

BAILEY, ERNEST, of Richmond.

CASELLA, CHRISTY, 65, of Chesterfield, a dental hygienist.

GILLIAM, ELAINE, 82, of Henrico, an executive administrative assistant for Bankers Trust.

GORDON, JOSIE, 101, of Chesterfield, a clerk for A&P.

HAISLIP, MARVIN W., 61, of Henrico, a supervisor for Henrico’s Recreation and Parks Department, husband of Charlotte E. Haislip.

HAMILTON, LINDA, 70, of Henrico, wife of David Hamilton.

JONES, RICHARD C., of Richmond, a military veteran.

MARSTON, ROBERT, 94, of Charles City, a federal government employee.

MOSBY, LESLIE, 86, of Henrico, an Army veteran, a U.S. Postal Service employee.

ORROCK, RICHARD L., 69, of Goochland, a forklift mechanic.

SPARROW, DELLA, 84, of Richmond, a homemaker, wife of Fred Sparrow.

STARKES, LEROY, 90, of Highland Springs, an Army veteran.

WARE, ALICE S., 85, of Glen Allen.

WIMBERLY, MURIEL, 70, of Henrico.

VIRGINIA

AMELIA COURTHOUSE — DAILEY, EDMOND, 85, an ironworker.

BOYDTON — CRUTCHFIELD, BETTYE JEAN SANDS, 83, an employee of Burlington Industries, widow of Thomas Edward Crutchfield.

BUFFALO JUNCTION — PRUITT, RICHARD ANTHONY, 61, a log truck driver.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — CROCKER, JOHN, 91, a minister, husband of Patricia Crocker.

DELTAVILLE — HALL, WALTER, 97, a Marine Corps veteran, an architect, widower of Sylvia Dahn Hall.

FAIRFAX — RYCZAK, VIRGINIA, 93, a homemaker, widow of Stanley Joseph Ryczak.

FRANKLIN — ROGERS, BERNICE CUTCHINS, 89, a secretary for St. Regis Paper, widow of James B. Rogers.

GASBURG — CLARKE, MILES THOMAS, 66, a Food Lion employee, husband of Barbara Aycock Clarke.

LANCASTER — WOOD-THORNTON, BETTY ANN, 82, a system engineer for IBM, widow of Arthur L. Thornton Jr.

LOTTSBURG — SEED, RICHARD JOHN III, 84, a Marine Corps lieutenant colonel, husband of Barbara H. Seed.

RUTHER GLEN — CARAWAN, SHIRLEY H., 86, a housewife.

WARSAW — GRIGG, SARAH FRANCES WEBB, 95, a homemaker, widow of John Bernard Grigg.

WOODFORD — BANKS, CHARLES, 60, a heavy equipment operator for Blakemore Construction.

ELSEWHERE

JACKSON, WARREN, 73, of Rockville, Md., formerly of Richmond, an Army veteran, a computer analyst.

Tags

