METRO
ALLEN, ELWOOD L., of Mechanicsville.
BLANKENSHIP, PATRICIA, 71, of Hanover, a customer service representative.
DAVIDSON, LINDA KAY, 66, of Glen Allen.
EMERSON, JEAN BRITTON, 85, of Richmond, a cafeteria worker for the Henrico school system, widow of Bernard Edward Emerson Sr.
GERGELY, KATALIN, 81, of Chesterfield, a homemaker, widow of Alexander Sandor Gergely.
GOSNELL, LINDA MARGARET, 69, of Hanover, a librarian at Pamunkey Regional Library, wife of Scott Charles Phillips.
HEATH, EMMA MARTIN, 92, of Hanover, widow of Floyd Lee Heath.
HOOD, PAUL B., 86, of Richmond, husband of Molly Hood.
JACKSON, PEARL A., of Richmond.
MASSENBURG-BLACK, MARY V., 74, of Richmond, widow of Ferdinand Nathaniel.
MILES, SHIRLEY MAE, 77, of Richmond, a laborer for Western Electric, wife of Larry Shepperson.
MONCURE, GEORGE VOWLES JR., 83, of Richmond, an employee of Georgia Pacific Corp., husband of Janet Pickral Moncure.
MOSS, DOROTHY WADE, 69, of Henrico, wife of Leonard B. Moss Jr.
NEWTON, JANE, 75, of New Kent, a restaurant manager, widow of William H. Newton.
PAGE, MADELINE W., 97, of Sandston, widow of Floyd B. Page.
PEREZ, ANTHONY PHILLIP SR., 73, of Richmond, a machine operator for DuPont, husband of Barbara Jean Perez.
PHIPPS, LISA ANNE, 54, of Richmond.
REESE-JOHNSON, KEIRA, 20, of Chesterfield.
ROBINSON, JY’AISHA, 25, of Richmond.
SPARROW, DELLA MAE, 84, of Richmond, a homemaker, wife of Fred Sparrow.
STONE, GERALD, 79, of Richmond, a Marine Corps veteran, a minister, husband of Jacquelyn Jones Stone.
TAMOL, RONALD ADAM SR., 86, of Chesterfield, an engineer and president of Ronnell Co. Inc., husband of Jane Tamol.
WALTON, MARGARET ANN, 80, of Richmond, an accounting clerk.
VIRGINIA
CHASE CITY — BRUCE, DANNY WESTLEY JR., 32.
CUMBERLAND — CRUMP, KATHLEEN ETHEL, 76.
LANCASTER — WOOD-THORNTON, BETTY ANN, 82, an engineer, widow of Arthur L Thornton Jr.
LOTTSBURG — DOBYNS, EDNA CROWDER, 82, a personnel director for the Commonwealth of Virginia, wife of Travers Mitchell Dobyns Jr.
PARKSLEY — CERSLEY, ROBERT SETH JR., 80, a truck driver.
RUTHER GLEN — HAYES, EDITH YOUNG, 92, a buyer for an electrical supply company, widow of James Kenneth Hayes.
SKIPPERS — VINCENT, GWENDOLYN FRANCIS, 69.
SOUTH HILL — WEAVER, DARRELL ARNETT, 79, an Army veteran, a shipping supervisor for Brown and Williamson Tobacco Co.
ELSEWHERE
HSU, CECILIA WANG, 85, of New York City, formerly of Richmond, widow of Yuen Kan Hsu.
HSU, YUEN KAN, 89, of New York City, formerly of Richmond, an Army veteran, a tobacco agent, husband of Cecilia Wang Hsu.
QUIMBY, ELISE PICKERING, 86, of New York.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.