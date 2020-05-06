METRO

ALLEN, EDGAR, 89, of New Kent, an Army veteran, a Naval Weapons Station worker, husband of Nora O. Allen.

AVERA, EDWIN MARLIN, 93, of Richmond, an Air Force veteran, a systems analyst, husband of Nancy Avera.

BABER, GERTRUDE, 91, of Henrico, a worker in sales with Sears, widow of Richard C. Baber.

BATTLE, DANIEL, 76, of Henrico, widower of Laura Battle.

COPLAN, RALPH LUTHER, 100, of Henrico, an Army veteran, a vice president of sales for Robert Shaw Controls Co., widower of Ruth Emma Coplan.

DALE, MARGARET, 93, of Chesterfield, a homemaker, widow of Thomas Alvin Dale.

DIMUEL, ALEXANDER JR., 24, of Henrico, a forklift operator.

ENNIS, SHIRLEY MERCHANT, 94, of Richmond, widow of James Donald Ennis.

FIELDS, ARETHA HOLMES, 101, of Richmond, wife of James Fields.

GOODALL, DENNIS, 50, of Henrico, an electrician, husband of Faith L. Goodall.

HOLLOWAY, REBECCA BRANDT, 64, of Powhatan, an English teacher, wife of Steve Holloway.

JOHNSON, CARLTON, 66, of Richmond.

JOHNSON, WILLIAM, 63, of Henrico.

MALLORY, JEAN, of Richmond.

MASSENBURG-NATHANIEL, MARY V., 74, of Richmond, widow of Ferdinand Nathaniel.

MASSIE, JOY PEEBLES, 84, of Goochland, widow of James Pleasants Massie Jr.

MORRIS, TERESA, 55, of Richmond.

RICHBURG, LILLIAN ODESSA, 72, of Richmond, widow of James Richburg.

SMITH, NELSON BERKELEY, 83, of Richmond, husband of Roberta Sharon Wright.

WILKES, HANNAH V., 97, of Richmond, a beautician, widow of Raymond Wilkes Sr.

VIRGINIA

SEDLEY — KITCHEN, SHARA DRAKE, 78, a bookkeeper for the Southampton County School Board, wife of William Nick Kitchen III.

SOUTH BOSTON — STALLINGS, PATTY HAZELWOOD, 80, a textiles worker for Burlington Industries, widow of Jim Clifton Cassada and Winfred James Stallings.

SURRY — MARTIN, BOBBY R., 86, a crane operator.

WILSON — CONSA, ROBERT EDWARD, 79, a Navy veteran, a law enforcement officer for Naval Air Station Oceana.

ELSEWHERE

WAGGIE, CHARLES, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., a military veteran.

