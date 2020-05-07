METRO
ALEXANDER, MARIE CAROL WELCH, 84, of Chesterfield, a teacher.
ENNIS, SHIRLEY MERCHANT, 94, of Richmond, widow of James Donald Ennis.
FRIDLEY, ANNIE DUNCAN, 92, of Chester, an administrative clerk in civil service, wife of Charles E. Fridley.
GORDON, LAWRENCE E., 78, of Richmond.
HOLLOWAY, REBECCA BRANDT, 64, of Powhatan, an English teacher, wife of Steve Holloway.
JACKSON, PEARL A., 92, of Richmond.
KILLIAN, RICHARD WAYNE, 76, of Mechanicsville, a military veteran, a procurement worker for the U.S. Department of Defense.
McNUTT, CATHERINE FOREHAND, 50, of Chesterfield, a behavioral specialist.
RANSOM, NORMA GWINN BUNN, 76, of Richmond, a Division of Child Support Enforcement employee for the Commonwealth of Virginia.
TEASLEY, TOYOKO, 91, of Henrico.
WILDER, LANDON L., 67, of Henrico, a worker for DuPont.
VIRGINIA
AMELIA — MOYER, LELAND KEITH, 71, a dairy farmer, widower of Margaret Barnard Moyer.
WRIGHT, JERMAINE O., 29.
CLARKSVILLE — THOMAS, JANIE JACKSON, 85, a bookkeeper.
CREWE — MARSHALL, ANNE, 88, a clerk for Nottoway County’s Health Department, widow of Joe Marshall.
PETERSBURG — VAN BOWLING, DAVID, 73, an Army veteran, husband of Monica C. Bowling.
SOUTH BOSTON — NELSON, DORIS ANNE CASSADA, 89, a teacher for the Halifax County school system, widow of Thomas Pool Nelson.
