METRO
ALEXANDER, MARIE CAROL WELCH, 84, of Chesterfield, a teacher.
BROOKS, JOHN WALTER JR., 89, of Richmond, an Army veteran, husband of Marion S. Brooks.
HOLMES, WILLIAM, 92, of Richmond, widower of Alethia Obleton.
THOMAS, YVONNE M., 73, of Richmond, an Air Force veteran, a C&P employee.
UKROP, JOHN BRUCE JR., 79, of North Chesterfield, an employee of Ukrop’s Super Markets Inc., husband of Kathleen Ukrop.
VAUGHAN, WILLIAM B. JR., 86, of Henrico, a worker for a lumber company.
WYATT, ANTOINE, 42, of Richmond, a hotel housekeeper.
VIRGINIA
ALTON — GOSNEY, WALLACE B., 74, an employee of Davenport Energy, husband of Faye Solomon Gosney.
BUFFALO JUNCTION — HOWERTON, LOUIS GRETT, 90, an ABB Inc. employee and a farmer, husband of Virginia Louise Link Howerton.
HOPEWELL — BAILEY, ELIZABETH SAVEDGE, 87, widow of Clarence W. Bailey.
SEDLEY — MALCOLM, IRVING MONTAGUE, 82, a Navy veteran, an owner and operator of Southampton Metal Works, husband of Gracie Mulder Malcolm.
SOUTH HILL — LEWIS, WILLIAM HERBERT III, 56, a licensed practical nurse.
WARSAW — JOHNSON, JUDY WEAVER, 73, an educator for the Richmond County school system, wife of Wade S. Johnson.
