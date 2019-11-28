METRO

ADLER, PATRICIA STREHL, 81, of Mechanicsville.

ATKINS, ADA ELIZABETH HORSLEY, 93, of Reedville, a homemaker, widow of John Gilbert Atkins.

CARTER, SADIE LAVERNE ANN, 74, of Richmond.

CHRISTIANA, BRENDA LEE, 74, of Richmond, a beautician.

FERGUSON, RAYMOND C., 94, of Richmond, a Navy veteran who served during World War II, a manager, husband of Joyce Poarch Ferguson.

JORDAN, NORMA J. HARVEY, 81, of Charles City, a homemaker, widow of Robert Jordan.

MAGUIRE, ELLEN MARGARET, 55, of Montpelier, a model.

McPEASE, JOAN ELIZABETH, 69, of Henrico, a homemaker, widow of Charles McPease.

MORING, SHIRLEY MARIE, 91, of Richmond, a homemaker, wife of Ed Moring Sr.

RIVENBARK, CONNIE MAE HARRIS BROACH, 92, of Henrico, an employee of Saunders Realty, widow of Thomas Wilbert Rivenbark Jr.

SATCHELL, JAMES EDWARD III, 63, of Richmond.

SUSSMAN, DAVID V., 74, of Chesterfield, a Realtor.

TREADWAY, MICHAEL WILLIAM SR., 67, of Henrico, a minister and a maintenance supervisor for Henrico County, husband of Dolores Treadway.

TUCK, EDNA MARR DUNCAN, 93, of Henrico, a child care provider, widow of Lewis C. Duncan.

VIRGINIA

BUMPASS — JEWELL, JOHN, 71.

CAPAHOSIC — WIATT, JACQUELYNN WALKER, 89, a teacher, social worker and real estate agent, widow of Fayette Conquest Wiatt.

FRANKLIN — LANKFORD, JOHN SAUNDERS, 81, a National Guard veteran, an owner of Franklin Seafood Co. Inc., widower of Jerline Cobb Lankford.

PRINCE GEORGE — KITE, CARL WESLEY, 43, an owner of an automotive business.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription