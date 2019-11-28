METRO
ADLER, PATRICIA STREHL, 81, of Mechanicsville.
ATKINS, ADA ELIZABETH HORSLEY, 93, of Reedville, a homemaker, widow of John Gilbert Atkins.
CARTER, SADIE LAVERNE ANN, 74, of Richmond.
CHRISTIANA, BRENDA LEE, 74, of Richmond, a beautician.
FERGUSON, RAYMOND C., 94, of Richmond, a Navy veteran who served during World War II, a manager, husband of Joyce Poarch Ferguson.
JORDAN, NORMA J. HARVEY, 81, of Charles City, a homemaker, widow of Robert Jordan.
MAGUIRE, ELLEN MARGARET, 55, of Montpelier, a model.
McPEASE, JOAN ELIZABETH, 69, of Henrico, a homemaker, widow of Charles McPease.
MORING, SHIRLEY MARIE, 91, of Richmond, a homemaker, wife of Ed Moring Sr.
RIVENBARK, CONNIE MAE HARRIS BROACH, 92, of Henrico, an employee of Saunders Realty, widow of Thomas Wilbert Rivenbark Jr.
SATCHELL, JAMES EDWARD III, 63, of Richmond.
SUSSMAN, DAVID V., 74, of Chesterfield, a Realtor.
TREADWAY, MICHAEL WILLIAM SR., 67, of Henrico, a minister and a maintenance supervisor for Henrico County, husband of Dolores Treadway.
TUCK, EDNA MARR DUNCAN, 93, of Henrico, a child care provider, widow of Lewis C. Duncan.
VIRGINIA
BUMPASS — JEWELL, JOHN, 71.
CAPAHOSIC — WIATT, JACQUELYNN WALKER, 89, a teacher, social worker and real estate agent, widow of Fayette Conquest Wiatt.
FRANKLIN — LANKFORD, JOHN SAUNDERS, 81, a National Guard veteran, an owner of Franklin Seafood Co. Inc., widower of Jerline Cobb Lankford.
PRINCE GEORGE — KITE, CARL WESLEY, 43, an owner of an automotive business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.