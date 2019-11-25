METRO
ACCASHIAN, BILLY E., 78, of Midlothian, a construction worker, husband of Nancy Accashian.
BRADLEY, DIMITRI R., 51, of Moseley, a minister, husband of Nicole M. Bradley.
CHAMBLISS, ROBERT, 84, of Richmond, a worker in pharmaceutical sales.
COLE, JAMES R., of Richmond.
COZZIE, JAMES T., 73, of Manakin-Sabot, a marketing manager for AMF Inc., husband of Elaine Toto Cozzie.
ELLIS, KENNETH WAYNE, 69, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a horse racing jockey.
GALLAGHER, HENRY LEE, 65, of Richmond, a fitness instructor.
GARDEEN, THELMA, 96, of Richmond.
GAY, PATRICIA ANN DOMBROWSKI IBANEZ, 82, of Midlothian, a public health nurse.
GRATZ, JOHN CHESTER, 80, of Richmond, a mechanic, husband of Theresa T. Gratz.
HOLZBACH, DONNA LANTZ, 59, of Mechanicsville, an accounting specialist, wife of Rick Holzbach.
JOHNSON, BARBARA ANN TERRY, of Richmond.
JOHNSON LEWIS, MARY BENBOW, 72, of Richmond, a certified nursing assistant.
LITTLE, ROBERT S., 73, of Glen Allen, an Army veteran, a maintenance technician, husband of Valerie L. Little.
McMULLEN, GEORGE T. JR., 65, of Richmond, an Army veteran, a truck driver, husband of Betty McMullen.
NOEL, ELISE VIRGINIA, 91, of Henrico, an extension agent with Virginia Cooperative Extension.
RUGGIERO, JOHN S., 88, of Henrico, husband of Marguerite Ruggiero.
TUCKER, THOMAS, 93, of Hanover, a coach, widower of Joyce Tucker.
WASHINGTON, WILTON LEE, 90, of Richmond, husband of Gladys Mosby Washington.
WOOD, VIRGINIA DAIGER, 92, of Hanover, a homemaker, widow of Clifton A. Wood Sr.
VIRGINIA
DUNNSVILLE — GUEST, CHRISTOPHER PEYTON, 57, a machine operator for Reynolds Metals and Alcoa.
EMPORIA — FAISON, ETHEL ROGERS, 94.
FARMVILLE — ORANGE, LOREN CORNELIUS SR., 77, a business owner, widower of Mary Lou Gentry Orange.
FRANKLIN — CLAPP, HENRY WOODARD JR., 82, a physician, widower of Barbara Jennings Clapp.
OPHELIA — JOHNSON, ROBERT LEE, 71, an Air Force veteran, a mediator for the U.S. Department of Labor, husband of Janet Brown Johnson.
PALMYRA — McGEHEE, MINNIE LEE MAY, 95, widow of Henry Corr McGehee.
SUFFOLK — CREECH, RANDY DEAN, 60, a welder at International Paper.
VICTORIA — HOLDER, DONALD LAMAR, 79, a quality control technician for Tarmac Concrete, widower of Jean Davis Holder.
ELSEWHERE
CAUDLE, JEROME, 64, of Gahanna, Ohio, an IT worker, husband of Barbara Caudle.
GEDNEY, STEPHEN MacTAVISH, 76, of Rock Hill, S.C., formerly of Richmond, a railroad executive, husband of Linda Gedney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.