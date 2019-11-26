METRO
BIRCHETT, BRENT DREWRY, 69, of Bon Air, a SunTrust Bank employee and a contractor for TD Bank of Maine.
CHALKLEY, SYLVIA, 82, of Henrico, a homemaker, widow of Phillip A. Chalkley.
CRIDER, CLAIRE OSBORNE, 91, of Henrico, a homemaker, wife of Troy Crider.
DIMUEL, RACHEL A., 49, of Goochland.
JONES, COLLIN W. SR., 66, of Richmond.
MITCHELL, PAUL E. SR., 44, of Richmond, a machinist, husband of Sharonette Spencer-Mitchell.
RIVENBARK, CONNIE HARRIS BROACH, 92, of Henrico, an employee of Saunders Realty, widow of Thomas W. Rivenbark Jr.
SMITH, WELDON L. JR., 60, of Powhatan.
TAYLOR, LLOYD SYLVESTER, 59, of Goochland.
WILLIAMS, EDWIN JEAN JR., 91, of Chesterfield, an operator of a family sawmill business.
WRIGHT, CHARLOTTE GORE, 81, of Midlothian, a data entry worker.
WYCHE, FLETCHER FLYNN, 47, of Richmond, a teacher, husband of Kim Kuhn-Wyche.
VIRGINIA
BRODNAX — BREWER, DEBRA TATUM, 60, a nurse at Community Memorial Health Center, wife of Ricky Lee Brewer.
GLOUCESTER — LONG, JAMES WELTON, 76, an Army veteran, an IT worker, husband of Barbara Long.
HALIFAX — CONNER, FRANK JACKSON JR., 48.
LEXINGTON — READ, SUZANNE LEGG, 81.
MEHERRIN — BIGGERS, JOYCE JEAN, 76, wife of Robert Biggers.
NORTHUMBERLAND — GEORGE, JANE BEVERLEY, 90, a homemaker, wife of Donald Haydon George.
SOUTH BOSTON — WALKER, PEGGY ANDREWS, 82, an inspector at Burlington Industries, widow of Cecil Oliver Walker.
SPOTSYLVANIA — SWAIN, AGNES MAE BAILEY, 86, a registered nurse for the Prince William County Health Department, widow of Harry Lee Swain.
STAFFORD — LUCAS, GERALD, 68, an Army veteran, a teacher at Garfield High School.
SUFFOLK — WATSON, JANE PRESNELL, 98, a cosmetics manager for Parker Drug, widow of Lee Adam Watson.
ELSEWHERE
JONES, PERCY ELWOOD, 79, of Greensboro, N.C., formerly of Richmond, an Air Force veteran, a pathologist, husband of Nora Louise Jones.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.