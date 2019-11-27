METRO
GARDEEN, THELMA, of Richmond, widow of James Gardeen.
GROSS, EVELYN JONES, 85.
HAYES, ELMORE JR., 74, of Richmond, widower of Darlene I. Hayes.
JOHNSON LEWIS, MARY LOIS BENBOW, of Richmond.
POLLARD, JAMES J., 53, formerly of King William.
PROSSER, LARRY DONELL, 66, of Henrico, husband of Carolyn Prosser.
SIMMONS, KIM, widower of Nicole Simmons.
