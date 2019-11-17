AT EASTERN
TNBA Mixed
Justin Young 290 - 812
Walter Wallace 299 game
Daryl Kimball 277 game
Sand Hi
Charles Croswell 279 - 775
Ken Dich 299 - 753
Kiven Gilbert 717
Aaron Layne 280 - 714
Walter Huddleston 275 - 712
Mike Butler Jr. 277 game
Thur. Night Mixed
Joseph Pompano 279 game
AT SOUTHWEST
Mon. Night Madness
James Brooks 299 - 730
Davis Taylor 726
Charlie Byers 278 - 720
William Shiflett Jr. 710
Sara Hock 257 - 663
Woody Jones 290 game
Beamer Aloi 255 game
Merchants' Men
Woodrow Jones 723
Thur. Night Mixed
John Belt 279 - 732
Thomas Baldwin 299 - 713
Crysral Fuller 660
Paul Ziegler 279 game
AT SHORT PUMP
Cross County Rollers
Zach Nevue 178 - 747
Michael Shadle 178 - 738
Sun. Night Rollers
Kristin Debrow 258 - 668
AT HANOVER
Wed. Earlybirds
Ollie Morton 648
Thur. Night Roundup
Petey Bourne 747
Marine Levy 253 - 637
Derek Evens 300 game
Theresa’s Gang
Armand Scott Jr. 279 - 774
Ryon Collins 280 - 764
Josh McCandless 742
Alex Dean 279 - 733
Ken Dich 278 - 729
Derek Graves 279 - 724
Blair Lacy 723
Sara Discioscia 275 - 702
Ollie Morton 677
Shayla Lightrfoot 254 - 658
Haysha Griffin 265 game
Shamica Billie 247 game
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Ron Buchanan Memorial
Mike Jones 280 - 759
Woody Jones 279 - 748
James Jones 278 - 723
Ollie Morton 671
Brandon Johnson 279 game
Abass Kamara 279 game
Bits & Pieces
Ken Dich 289 - 756
Robert Keneen Jr. 729
Ronald Simms Jr . 280 - 713
Aletha Hudson 671
Haysha Griffeb 269 - 663
Ashley Wade 653
Brandon Grant 300 game
Bernice Branch 279 game
Kip Roberts 276 game
YSmith McRae Hickman 241 game
AT UPTOWN ALLEY
Uptown Scratch
Nick Parrish 726
Derrick Graves 289 - 720
Steve Redmonds 279 game
RICHMOND YOUTH
AT SOUTHWEST
Pee Wees
Izzie Cobb 81 - 160
Austin Shiflett 85 - 159
Taqueisfa Harris 88 - 152
Claire Dermer 80 - 148
Bantams
Olivia Schoemmell 118 game
Preps
Stephen Byers 209 - 550
Jayden Grant 176 - 517
Corbin Jones 167 - 456
Anela Trites 169 - 455
Owen Herrington 166 - 447
Latrell Foster 350
Junior/ Majors
Kyle Varney 236 - 693
Braydon Kolandko 243 - 656
Anthony Gentry 236 - 619
Sean Jenkins 217 - 588
Alex Jackson 527
Anna Walsh 503
Wyatt Hatcher 138 triplicate
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Pee Wees
Jaylin Richardson 105 - 195
Preps
Omar Banks 178 - 485
Majors
Dominic Pugh 248 - 652
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.