AT EASTERN

TNBA Mixed

Justin Young  290 - 812

Walter Wallace  299 game

Daryl Kimball  277 game

Sand Hi

Charles Croswell  279 - 775

Ken Dich  299 - 753

Kiven Gilbert  717

Aaron Layne  280 - 714

Walter Huddleston  275 - 712

Mike Butler Jr.  277 game

Thur. Night Mixed

Joseph Pompano  279 game

AT SOUTHWEST

Mon. Night Madness

James Brooks  299 - 730

Davis Taylor  726

Charlie Byers  278 - 720

William Shiflett Jr.  710

Sara Hock  257 - 663

Woody Jones  290 game

Beamer Aloi  255 game

Merchants' Men

Woodrow Jones  723

Thur. Night Mixed

John Belt  279 - 732

Thomas Baldwin  299 - 713

Crysral Fuller  660

Paul Ziegler  279 game

AT SHORT PUMP

Cross County Rollers

Zach Nevue 178 - 747

Michael Shadle  178 - 738

Sun. Night Rollers

Kristin Debrow  258 - 668

AT HANOVER

Wed. Earlybirds

Ollie Morton  648

Thur. Night Roundup

Petey Bourne  747

Marine Levy  253 - 637

Derek Evens  300 game

Theresa’s Gang

Armand Scott Jr.  279 - 774

Ryon Collins  280 - 764

Josh McCandless  742

Alex Dean  279 - 733

Ken Dich  278 - 729

Derek Graves  279 - 724

Blair Lacy  723

Sara Discioscia  275 - 702

Ollie Morton 677

Shayla Lightrfoot  254 - 658

Haysha Griffin  265 game

Shamica Billie  247 game

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Ron Buchanan Memorial

Mike Jones  280 - 759

Woody Jones  279 - 748

James Jones  278 - 723

Ollie Morton  671

Brandon Johnson  279 game

Abass Kamara  279 game

Bits & Pieces

Ken Dich  289 - 756

Robert Keneen Jr.  729

Ronald Simms Jr . 280 - 713

Aletha Hudson  671

Haysha Griffeb  269 - 663

Ashley Wade  653

Brandon Grant  300 game

Bernice Branch  279 game

Kip Roberts  276 game

YSmith McRae Hickman  241 game

AT UPTOWN ALLEY

Uptown Scratch

Nick Parrish  726

Derrick Graves  289 - 720

Steve Redmonds  279 game

RICHMOND YOUTH

AT SOUTHWEST

Pee Wees

Izzie Cobb  81 - 160

Austin Shiflett  85 - 159

Taqueisfa Harris  88 - 152

Claire Dermer  80 - 148

Bantams

Olivia Schoemmell  118 game

Preps

Stephen Byers  209 - 550

Jayden Grant  176 - 517

Corbin Jones  167 - 456

Anela Trites  169 - 455

Owen Herrington  166 - 447

Latrell Foster  350

Junior/ Majors

Kyle Varney  236 - 693

Braydon Kolandko  243 - 656

Anthony Gentry  236 - 619

Sean Jenkins  217 - 588

Alex Jackson  527

Anna Walsh  503

Wyatt Hatcher  138 triplicate

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Pee Wees

Jaylin Richardson 105 - 195

Preps

Omar Banks  178 - 485

Majors

Dominic Pugh  248 - 652

