Monday’s TV

AUTO RACING

3 p.m. — Fox, NASCAR Cup Series: Geico 500

MLB

9 a.m. — MASN, May 23, 2010: Baltimore at Washington

12:30 p.m. — MASN, June 24, 2012: Washington at Baltimore

3:30 — MASN, June 13, 2010: Washington at Cleveland

7 — MASN, 1970 World Series Game 1: Baltimore at Cincinnati

9:30 and 3:30 (Tuesday) — FS1, 2010 NLDS Game 1: Cincinnati at Philadelphia

KBO

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday) — ESPN, KBO

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon and 2 p.m. — ACCN, 2018 World Series: Florida State vs. Washington

10 — ACCN, 2015 World Series: Virginia vs. Vanderbilt

Midnight — ESPNU, St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: UCLA vs. Florida State

4 a.m. (Tuesday) — ACCN, West Carolina at Clemson

NBA

6 a.m. — NBA, 1990 playoffs Game 5: San Antonio at Portland

8 — NBA, 1990 playoffs Game 2: Portland at Detroit

11:30 — NBA, 1995 playoffs Game 4: Utah at Houston

1:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. (Tuesday) — NBA 1995 playoffs Game 4: Orlando at Houston

5 — NBA, 1994 playoffs Game 7: New York at Houston

9 — NBA, 1992 playoffs Game 2: Portland at Chicago

WNBA

2 a.m. (Tuesday) — ESPN2, 2018 playoffs Game 5: Phoenix vs. Seattle

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 a.m. — ESPNU, Florida State at Louisville

9 — ESPNU, Dec. 31, 2019: Georgia Tech at Florida State

10:30 — ESPNU, Nov. 10, 2019: Florida State at Florida

Noon — ESPNU, Florida State at Miami

2 p.m. — ESPNU, Nov. 10, 2019: South Carolina at Maryland

4 — ESPNU, 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis: Oregon vs. North Carolina

6 — ESPNU, Big-12/SEC Challenge: Tennessee at Kansas

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2 a.m. (Tuesday) — ESPNU, Mississippi State at South Carolina

EQUESTRIAN

5:30 a.m. — SEC, Equestrian at College Station, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 a.m. — SEC, 2019 Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU

10 — SEC, Nov. 15, 1986: Georgia at Auburn

Noon — SEC, 2018 Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Clemson

7 p.m. — SEC, 1997 Citrus Bowl: Northwestern vs. Tennessee

8 — ACCN, 2019 championship: Clemson vs. Alabama

9 — SEC, 1983: Auburn at Georgia

HOCKEY

10 a.m. — NHL, Centennial Classic: Detroit vs. Toronto

10 p.m. — NHL, April 2, 1986: Vancouver at Edmonton

COLLEGE LACROSSE

6 p.m. — ACCN, 2019 championship: Yale vs. Virginia

SOCCER

2:55 p.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Burnley at Man. City

7:30 — FS1, 2010 World Cup: United States vs. Algeria

8 — NBCSW, Premier: Liverpool at Everton

Midnight — ESPN2, Women’s 2004 International Friendly: Mexico vs. United States

TENNIS

6 a.m. — Tennis, ITF: 2019 French Open: Barty vs. Anisimova

8 — Tennis, ITF: 2002 Australian Open: Capriati vs. Hingis

10:30 — Tennis, ITF: 2003 Wimbledon: V. Williams vs. Clijsters

1 p.m. — Tennis, ITF: 2010 Australian Open: S. Williams vs. Henin

3:30 — Tennis, WTA: 2014 Rogers Cup: Williams vs. Williams

5:30 — Tennis, WTA: 2019 Charleston Open: Keys vs. Stephens

10 — Tennis, WTA: 2019 Charleston Open: Keys vs. Wozniacki

Midnight — Tennis, ITF: 2013 U.S. Open: S. Williams vs. Azarenka

3:30 a.m. (Tuesday) — SEC, Women’s 2019 SEC Tournament

3:30 — Tennis, ITF: 2011 Australian Open: Clijsters vs. Na

4 — ESPN2, ITF: 2012 U.S. Open: Azarenka vs. S. Williams

