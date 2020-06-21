Monday’s TV
AUTO RACING
3 p.m. — Fox, NASCAR Cup Series: Geico 500
MLB
9 a.m. — MASN, May 23, 2010: Baltimore at Washington
12:30 p.m. — MASN, June 24, 2012: Washington at Baltimore
3:30 — MASN, June 13, 2010: Washington at Cleveland
7 — MASN, 1970 World Series Game 1: Baltimore at Cincinnati
9:30 and 3:30 (Tuesday) — FS1, 2010 NLDS Game 1: Cincinnati at Philadelphia
KBO
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday) — ESPN, KBO
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon and 2 p.m. — ACCN, 2018 World Series: Florida State vs. Washington
10 — ACCN, 2015 World Series: Virginia vs. Vanderbilt
Midnight — ESPNU, St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: UCLA vs. Florida State
4 a.m. (Tuesday) — ACCN, West Carolina at Clemson
NBA
6 a.m. — NBA, 1990 playoffs Game 5: San Antonio at Portland
8 — NBA, 1990 playoffs Game 2: Portland at Detroit
11:30 — NBA, 1995 playoffs Game 4: Utah at Houston
1:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. (Tuesday) — NBA 1995 playoffs Game 4: Orlando at Houston
5 — NBA, 1994 playoffs Game 7: New York at Houston
9 — NBA, 1992 playoffs Game 2: Portland at Chicago
WNBA
2 a.m. (Tuesday) — ESPN2, 2018 playoffs Game 5: Phoenix vs. Seattle
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 a.m. — ESPNU, Florida State at Louisville
9 — ESPNU, Dec. 31, 2019: Georgia Tech at Florida State
10:30 — ESPNU, Nov. 10, 2019: Florida State at Florida
Noon — ESPNU, Florida State at Miami
2 p.m. — ESPNU, Nov. 10, 2019: South Carolina at Maryland
4 — ESPNU, 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis: Oregon vs. North Carolina
6 — ESPNU, Big-12/SEC Challenge: Tennessee at Kansas
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 a.m. (Tuesday) — ESPNU, Mississippi State at South Carolina
EQUESTRIAN
5:30 a.m. — SEC, Equestrian at College Station, Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 a.m. — SEC, 2019 Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU
10 — SEC, Nov. 15, 1986: Georgia at Auburn
Noon — SEC, 2018 Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Clemson
7 p.m. — SEC, 1997 Citrus Bowl: Northwestern vs. Tennessee
8 — ACCN, 2019 championship: Clemson vs. Alabama
9 — SEC, 1983: Auburn at Georgia
HOCKEY
10 a.m. — NHL, Centennial Classic: Detroit vs. Toronto
10 p.m. — NHL, April 2, 1986: Vancouver at Edmonton
COLLEGE LACROSSE
6 p.m. — ACCN, 2019 championship: Yale vs. Virginia
SOCCER
2:55 p.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Burnley at Man. City
7:30 — FS1, 2010 World Cup: United States vs. Algeria
8 — NBCSW, Premier: Liverpool at Everton
Midnight — ESPN2, Women’s 2004 International Friendly: Mexico vs. United States
TENNIS
6 a.m. — Tennis, ITF: 2019 French Open: Barty vs. Anisimova
8 — Tennis, ITF: 2002 Australian Open: Capriati vs. Hingis
10:30 — Tennis, ITF: 2003 Wimbledon: V. Williams vs. Clijsters
1 p.m. — Tennis, ITF: 2010 Australian Open: S. Williams vs. Henin
3:30 — Tennis, WTA: 2014 Rogers Cup: Williams vs. Williams
5:30 — Tennis, WTA: 2019 Charleston Open: Keys vs. Stephens
10 — Tennis, WTA: 2019 Charleston Open: Keys vs. Wozniacki
Midnight — Tennis, ITF: 2013 U.S. Open: S. Williams vs. Azarenka
3:30 a.m. (Tuesday) — SEC, Women’s 2019 SEC Tournament
3:30 — Tennis, ITF: 2011 Australian Open: Clijsters vs. Na
4 — ESPN2, ITF: 2012 U.S. Open: Azarenka vs. S. Williams
