Monday’s TV

AUTO RACING

1 a.m. — NBCSN, IndyCar Series: REV Group Grand Prix

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m. — MASN, Jun. 5, 2012: N.Y. Mets at Washington

1:30 p.m. — MASN, Sept. 13, 2012: Tampa Bay at Baltimore

7 — MASN, Jul. 13, 1991: Baltimore at Oakland

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Midnight — ACCN, 2020: North Carolina at Virginia Tech

NBA

6 p.m. — NBA, Nov. 8, 2019: Philadelphia at Denver

9:30 — NBA, 2020: Denver at Dallas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 a.m. — ACCN, 1999: North Carolina at Georgia Tech

6 — ESPNU, 2010: Georgia Southern at Delaware

9 — ESPNU, 2020 national championship: Clemson vs. LSU

Noon — ACCN, 2003: Clemson at N.C. State

2 p.m. — ACCN, 2009: Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

6 — ACCN, 1999: North Carolina at Georgia Tech

8 — ACCN, 2001 Sugar Bowl: Miami vs. Florida

10 — ACCN, 2012: Cincinnati at Louisville

NFL

7 p.m. — NBCSW, 2019 preseason: Washington at Cleveland

GOLF

11:30 a.m. — Golf, LPGA: 2019 Great Lakes Bay Invitational

1:30 p.m. — Golf, PGA: Charity Open

NHL

10 a.m. — NHL, 2014 Stanley Cup Game 7: Los Angeles at Chicago

Noon — NHL, 1993 Stanley Cup Game 7: Los Angeles at Toronto

10 — NBCSW, 2009 Stanley Cup Game 7: Washington at N.Y. Rangers

MEN’S SOCCER

2:55 p.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Southampton at Manchester United

7 — ESPN2, USL: Tulsa vs. Oklahoma City

8 — FS1, MLS: Houston vs. Los Angeles FC

10:30 — FS1, MLS: Portland vs. Los Angeles

WOMEN’S SOCCER

7 p.m.– CBSSN, Challenge Cup: Portland vs. OL Reign

TENNIS

6 a.m. — Tennis, Berlin Tournament, Elite Trophy and Eastern European Championship

3:30 p.m. — Tennis, Berlin Tournament, Elite Trophy and Eastern European Championship

8 — Tennis, Berlin Tournament, Elite Trophy and Eastern European Championship

9 — CBSSN, White Sulphur Springs

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email