Monday’s TV
AUTO RACING
1 a.m. — NBCSN, IndyCar Series: REV Group Grand Prix
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m. — MASN, Jun. 5, 2012: N.Y. Mets at Washington
1:30 p.m. — MASN, Sept. 13, 2012: Tampa Bay at Baltimore
7 — MASN, Jul. 13, 1991: Baltimore at Oakland
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Midnight — ACCN, 2020: North Carolina at Virginia Tech
NBA
6 p.m. — NBA, Nov. 8, 2019: Philadelphia at Denver
9:30 — NBA, 2020: Denver at Dallas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 a.m. — ACCN, 1999: North Carolina at Georgia Tech
6 — ESPNU, 2010: Georgia Southern at Delaware
9 — ESPNU, 2020 national championship: Clemson vs. LSU
Noon — ACCN, 2003: Clemson at N.C. State
2 p.m. — ACCN, 2009: Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech
6 — ACCN, 1999: North Carolina at Georgia Tech
8 — ACCN, 2001 Sugar Bowl: Miami vs. Florida
10 — ACCN, 2012: Cincinnati at Louisville
NFL
7 p.m. — NBCSW, 2019 preseason: Washington at Cleveland
GOLF
11:30 a.m. — Golf, LPGA: 2019 Great Lakes Bay Invitational
1:30 p.m. — Golf, PGA: Charity Open
NHL
10 a.m. — NHL, 2014 Stanley Cup Game 7: Los Angeles at Chicago
Noon — NHL, 1993 Stanley Cup Game 7: Los Angeles at Toronto
10 — NBCSW, 2009 Stanley Cup Game 7: Washington at N.Y. Rangers
MEN’S SOCCER
2:55 p.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Southampton at Manchester United
7 — ESPN2, USL: Tulsa vs. Oklahoma City
8 — FS1, MLS: Houston vs. Los Angeles FC
10:30 — FS1, MLS: Portland vs. Los Angeles
WOMEN’S SOCCER
7 p.m.– CBSSN, Challenge Cup: Portland vs. OL Reign
TENNIS
6 a.m. — Tennis, Berlin Tournament, Elite Trophy and Eastern European Championship
3:30 p.m. — Tennis, Berlin Tournament, Elite Trophy and Eastern European Championship
8 — Tennis, Berlin Tournament, Elite Trophy and Eastern European Championship
9 — CBSSN, White Sulphur Springs
