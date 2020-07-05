Monday’s TV

MLB

9 a.m. — MASN, July 6, 2010: San Diego at Washington

Noon — MASN, Sept. 5, 1995: California at Baltimore

4 p.m. — MASN, July 6, 2006: Florida at Washington

7 — FS1, 2011 World Series Game 6: Texas at St. Louis

8 — MASN, July 6, 2019: Kansas City at Washington

10 — FS1, 2019 World Series: Washington at Houston

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon and midnight — ESPNU, 2014 national championship Game 3: Vanderbilt vs. Virginia

3 p.m. — ESPNU, 2011 national championship Game 1: Florida vs. South Carolina

6 — ESPNU, 2009 national championship Game 1: LSU vs. Texas

9 — ESPNU, 2008 national championship Game 3: Fresno State vs. Georgia

NBA

10 a.m., 11, 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 — NBA, 2019: San Antonio at New Orleans

10 p.m. — NBCSW, 1978 Finals Game 7: Washington Bullets at Seattle

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

8 a.m. — ESPNU, 2007 Big 12 tournament: Texas at Kansas

10 — ESPNU, 2008: California at UCLA

Midnight — ACCN, Nov. 6, 2019: Notre Dame at North Carolina

NHL

9 a.m. and midnight- NHL, 2018 Winter Classic: N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo

2 p.m. — NHL, 2017 Stanley Cup Final Game 7: Pittsburgh at Nashville

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon — ACCN, 1999: Georgia Tech at Virginia

2 p.m. — ACCN, 2009: Nebraska at Virginia Tech

6 — ACCN, 2008: Mississippi at Wake Forest

8 — ACCN, 2003: Pittsburgh at Texas A&M

10 — ACCN, 2009: Florida State at North Carolina

GOLF

1:30 p.m. — Golf, PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic

SOCCER

2:55 p.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Everton at Tottenham

6 p.m. — NBCSW, Premier: Manchester City at Southampton

7 — CBSSN, NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington at Portland

TENNIS

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. — TENNIS, Eastern European Championship

