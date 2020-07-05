Monday’s TV
MLB
9 a.m. — MASN, July 6, 2010: San Diego at Washington
Noon — MASN, Sept. 5, 1995: California at Baltimore
4 p.m. — MASN, July 6, 2006: Florida at Washington
7 — FS1, 2011 World Series Game 6: Texas at St. Louis
8 — MASN, July 6, 2019: Kansas City at Washington
10 — FS1, 2019 World Series: Washington at Houston
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon and midnight — ESPNU, 2014 national championship Game 3: Vanderbilt vs. Virginia
3 p.m. — ESPNU, 2011 national championship Game 1: Florida vs. South Carolina
6 — ESPNU, 2009 national championship Game 1: LSU vs. Texas
9 — ESPNU, 2008 national championship Game 3: Fresno State vs. Georgia
NBA
10 a.m., 11, 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 — NBA, 2019: San Antonio at New Orleans
10 p.m. — NBCSW, 1978 Finals Game 7: Washington Bullets at Seattle
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
8 a.m. — ESPNU, 2007 Big 12 tournament: Texas at Kansas
10 — ESPNU, 2008: California at UCLA
Midnight — ACCN, Nov. 6, 2019: Notre Dame at North Carolina
NHL
9 a.m. and midnight- NHL, 2018 Winter Classic: N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo
2 p.m. — NHL, 2017 Stanley Cup Final Game 7: Pittsburgh at Nashville
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon — ACCN, 1999: Georgia Tech at Virginia
2 p.m. — ACCN, 2009: Nebraska at Virginia Tech
6 — ACCN, 2008: Mississippi at Wake Forest
8 — ACCN, 2003: Pittsburgh at Texas A&M
10 — ACCN, 2009: Florida State at North Carolina
GOLF
1:30 p.m. — Golf, PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic
SOCCER
2:55 p.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Everton at Tottenham
6 p.m. — NBCSW, Premier: Manchester City at Southampton
7 — CBSSN, NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington at Portland
TENNIS
8 a.m. to 8 p.m. — TENNIS, Eastern European Championship
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.