Monday’s TV
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m. — MASN, July 25, 2019: Baltimore at L.A. Angels
7 p.m. — FS1, 2019 World Series Game 7: Washington at Houston
7 — MASN, 2019 World Series Game 6: Washington at Houston
10 — FS1, 2016 World Series Game 7: Chicago Cubs at Cleveland
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 a.m. — ESPNU, 2019 World Series: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State
NBA
8 a.m. and 9 p.m. — NBA, 2019 playoffs: Philadelphia at Toronto
9 and 10 p.m. — NBA, 2019 Finals Game 6: Toronto at Golden State
11 — NBA, 2017 playoffs: San Antonio at Memphis
Noon — NBA, Jan. 21, 2017: San Antonio at Cleveland
2 p.m. — NBA, March 6, 2017: Houston at San Antonio
4 — NBA, 2014 Finals Game 3: San Antonio at Miami
6 — NBA, 2014 Finals Gave 5: Miami at San Antonio
Midnight — NBA, Dec. 25, 2019: L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Midnight — ACCN, 2019: Florida State at Miami
BOXING
4 p.m. — MASN, Golden Boy
NFL
7 p.m. — CBSSN, 2006 AFC championship: Pittsburgh at Denver
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon — ESPNU, Sept. 21, 2019: LSU at Vanderbilt
3 p.m. — ESPNU, Nov. 16, 2019: LSU at Mississippi
6 — ESPNU, 2020 Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama
8:30 — ESPNU, Oct. 26, 2019: Arkansas at Alabama
11 — ESPNU, 2019 Rose Bowl: Washington vs. Ohio State
NHL
10 a.m. — NHL, 2016 Winter Classic: Montreal at Boston
8 p.m. — NHL, Oct. 26, 2019: Columbus at Philadelphia
10 — NBCSW, 2009 playoffs: N.Y. Rangers at Washington
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
10 p.m. — ACCN, 2019 national championship: Yale at Virginia
MOTORCYCLING
8 a.m. FS1, Superbike MotoAmerica Day 2 From Road America
SOCCER
2 p.m. — ACCN, Men’s NCAA: 2013 College Cup, Maryland vs. Notre Dame
2:55 and 6 — NBCSN, Premier: Burnley at Crystal Palace
6 — ACCN, Women’s NCAA: 2018 College Cup, Florida State vs. North Carolina
8 — ACCN, Women’s NCAA: 2014 College Cup, Virginia vs. Florida State
TENNIS
7 p.m. — ESPN2, 2019 Wimbledon First Round
8:30 — ESPN2, 2019 Wimbledon: Djokovic vs. Federer
