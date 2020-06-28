Monday’s TV

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m. — MASN, July 25, 2019: Baltimore at L.A. Angels

7 p.m. — FS1, 2019 World Series Game 7: Washington at Houston

7 — MASN, 2019 World Series Game 6: Washington at Houston

10 — FS1, 2016 World Series Game 7: Chicago Cubs at Cleveland

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9 a.m. — ESPNU, 2019 World Series: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State

NBA

8 a.m. and 9 p.m. — NBA, 2019 playoffs: Philadelphia at Toronto

9 and 10 p.m. — NBA, 2019 Finals Game 6: Toronto at Golden State

11 — NBA, 2017 playoffs: San Antonio at Memphis

Noon — NBA, Jan. 21, 2017: San Antonio at Cleveland

2 p.m. — NBA, March 6, 2017: Houston at San Antonio

4 — NBA, 2014 Finals Game 3: San Antonio at Miami

6 — NBA, 2014 Finals Gave 5: Miami at San Antonio

Midnight — NBA, Dec. 25, 2019: L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Midnight — ACCN, 2019: Florida State at Miami

BOXING

4 p.m. — MASN, Golden Boy

NFL

7 p.m. — CBSSN, 2006 AFC championship: Pittsburgh at Denver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon — ESPNU, Sept. 21, 2019: LSU at Vanderbilt

3 p.m. — ESPNU, Nov. 16, 2019: LSU at Mississippi

6 — ESPNU, 2020 Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama

8:30 — ESPNU, Oct. 26, 2019: Arkansas at Alabama

11 — ESPNU, 2019 Rose Bowl: Washington vs. Ohio State

NHL

10 a.m. — NHL, 2016 Winter Classic: Montreal at Boston

8 p.m. — NHL, Oct. 26, 2019: Columbus at Philadelphia

10 — NBCSW, 2009 playoffs: N.Y. Rangers at Washington

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

10 p.m. — ACCN, 2019 national championship: Yale at Virginia

MOTORCYCLING

8 a.m. FS1, Superbike MotoAmerica Day 2 From Road America

SOCCER

2 p.m. — ACCN, Men’s NCAA: 2013 College Cup, Maryland vs. Notre Dame

2:55 and 6 — NBCSN, Premier: Burnley at Crystal Palace

6 — ACCN, Women’s NCAA: 2018 College Cup, Florida State vs. North Carolina

8 — ACCN, Women’s NCAA: 2014 College Cup, Virginia vs. Florida State

TENNIS

7 p.m. — ESPN2, 2019 Wimbledon First Round

8:30 — ESPN2, 2019 Wimbledon: Djokovic vs. Federer

