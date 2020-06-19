Saturday’s TV

AUTO RACING

2 p.m. — FS1, ARCA General Tire 200

5:30 — FS1, Xfinity: MoneyLion 300

9 — CBSSN, World of Outlaws Sprint

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 a.m. — MLB, 1998 NLCS Game 6: San Diego at Atlanta

2 p.m. — MASN, July 7, 2010: San Diego at Washington

3 — MLB, 1996 World Series Game 6: Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees

6 — MLB, 2015 ALCS Game 6: Toronto at Kansas City

7 — MASN, Sept. 1, 2017: Toronto at Baltimore

8 — FS1, 2015 ALDS Game 5: Texas at Toronto

10 — MLB, 1981 World Series Game 6: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9:30 a.m. — ESPNU, 2013 WCC: San Francisco vs. San Diego

3 p.m. — ESPNU, 2002 World Series: Texas vs. Stanford

6 — ESPNU, 2011 World Series: Virginia vs. South Carolina

9 — ESPNU, 2013 championship Game 1: UCLA vs. Mississippi State

Midnight — ACCN, 2018 ACC tournament: Florida State vs. Louisville

KOREAN BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. (Friday) — ESPN, Doosan Bears at LG Twins

NBA

9:30 a.m. — NBCSW, Oct. 23, 2019: Washington at Dallas

Noon — NBCSW, Oct. 30, 2019: Houston at Washington

2:30 — NBCSW, Nov. 8, 2019: Cleveland at Washington

5 — NBCSW, Dec. 5, 2019: Philadelphia at Washington

6 — NBA, 2013 Final Game 7: San Antonio at Miami

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon — ACCN, Feb. 19, 1997: Wake Forest at North Carolina

1:30 p.m. and midnight — ESPNU, 2019 Maui Invitational: Dayton vs. Kansas

2 — ACCN, 2019 Great Alaska Shootout: North Carolina vs. UCLA

4 — ACCN, Feb. 5, 1998: Duke at North Carolina

6 — ACCN, Feb. 8, 1998: North Carolina at Georgia Tech

8 — ACCN, 1998 ACC tournament: Duke at North Carolina

BOXING

11 p.m. — ESPN, Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Uriel Lopez

NFL

1 p.m. — NFL, 2007 AFC championship: New England at Indianapolis

4 — NFL, 2017 playoffs: Green Bay at Dallas

8:30 — NFL, Oct. 6, 2019: Green Bay at Dallas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 a.m. — ACCN, Dec. 1, 2007: Pittsburgh at West Virginia

7 — NFL, 2019 Black College Hall of Fame Classic: Alabama A&M vs. Morehouse

9 — ACCN, Oct. 12, 2002: Florida State at Miami

GOLF

1 p.m. and 7 — Golf, PGA: The Heritage

3 — CBS, PGA: The Heritage

3 — Golf, LPGA: 2019 Great Lakes Bay Invitational

HOCKEY

10 a.m. — NHL, 1993 Stanley Cup playoffs: Toronto at Los Angeles

Noon — NHL, Nov. 20, 2018: Edmonton at San Jose

2 p.m. — NHL, 2004 Stanley Cup Final Game 6: Tampa Bay at Calgary

4 — NHL, Nov. 21, 2016: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh

6 — NHL, April 7, 2014: Anaheim at Vancouver

8 — NHL, Oct. 5, 2005: Columbus at Washington

10 — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs: Calgary at Colorado

Midnight — NHL, 1989 Stanley Cup Final Game 6: Calgary at Montreal

HORSE RACING

9 a.m. — NBC, Royal Ascot

3 p.m. — NBC, Belmont Stakes

SOCCER

7:25 a.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Leicester City at Watford

9:30 — FS1, German: Freiburg at Munich

9:55 — NBCSN, Premier: Arsenal at Brighton

12:30 p.m. — NBC, Premier: Wolverhampton at West Ham

3 — CBSSN, NWSL, 2018 playoffs: Seattle at Portland

5 — CBSSN, NWSL, 2018 Final: Portland at North Carolina

TENNIS

8 a.m. — Tennis, Round Robin Adria Tour

3 p.m. and 6 — Tennis, Round Robin Adria Tour and Ultimate Showdown

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email