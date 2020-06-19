Saturday’s TV
AUTO RACING
2 p.m. — FS1, ARCA General Tire 200
5:30 — FS1, Xfinity: MoneyLion 300
9 — CBSSN, World of Outlaws Sprint
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 a.m. — MLB, 1998 NLCS Game 6: San Diego at Atlanta
2 p.m. — MASN, July 7, 2010: San Diego at Washington
3 — MLB, 1996 World Series Game 6: Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees
6 — MLB, 2015 ALCS Game 6: Toronto at Kansas City
7 — MASN, Sept. 1, 2017: Toronto at Baltimore
8 — FS1, 2015 ALDS Game 5: Texas at Toronto
10 — MLB, 1981 World Series Game 6: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9:30 a.m. — ESPNU, 2013 WCC: San Francisco vs. San Diego
3 p.m. — ESPNU, 2002 World Series: Texas vs. Stanford
6 — ESPNU, 2011 World Series: Virginia vs. South Carolina
9 — ESPNU, 2013 championship Game 1: UCLA vs. Mississippi State
Midnight — ACCN, 2018 ACC tournament: Florida State vs. Louisville
KOREAN BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. (Friday) — ESPN, Doosan Bears at LG Twins
NBA
9:30 a.m. — NBCSW, Oct. 23, 2019: Washington at Dallas
Noon — NBCSW, Oct. 30, 2019: Houston at Washington
2:30 — NBCSW, Nov. 8, 2019: Cleveland at Washington
5 — NBCSW, Dec. 5, 2019: Philadelphia at Washington
6 — NBA, 2013 Final Game 7: San Antonio at Miami
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon — ACCN, Feb. 19, 1997: Wake Forest at North Carolina
1:30 p.m. and midnight — ESPNU, 2019 Maui Invitational: Dayton vs. Kansas
2 — ACCN, 2019 Great Alaska Shootout: North Carolina vs. UCLA
4 — ACCN, Feb. 5, 1998: Duke at North Carolina
6 — ACCN, Feb. 8, 1998: North Carolina at Georgia Tech
8 — ACCN, 1998 ACC tournament: Duke at North Carolina
BOXING
11 p.m. — ESPN, Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Uriel Lopez
NFL
1 p.m. — NFL, 2007 AFC championship: New England at Indianapolis
4 — NFL, 2017 playoffs: Green Bay at Dallas
8:30 — NFL, Oct. 6, 2019: Green Bay at Dallas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 a.m. — ACCN, Dec. 1, 2007: Pittsburgh at West Virginia
7 — NFL, 2019 Black College Hall of Fame Classic: Alabama A&M vs. Morehouse
9 — ACCN, Oct. 12, 2002: Florida State at Miami
GOLF
1 p.m. and 7 — Golf, PGA: The Heritage
3 — CBS, PGA: The Heritage
3 — Golf, LPGA: 2019 Great Lakes Bay Invitational
HOCKEY
10 a.m. — NHL, 1993 Stanley Cup playoffs: Toronto at Los Angeles
Noon — NHL, Nov. 20, 2018: Edmonton at San Jose
2 p.m. — NHL, 2004 Stanley Cup Final Game 6: Tampa Bay at Calgary
4 — NHL, Nov. 21, 2016: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh
6 — NHL, April 7, 2014: Anaheim at Vancouver
8 — NHL, Oct. 5, 2005: Columbus at Washington
10 — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs: Calgary at Colorado
Midnight — NHL, 1989 Stanley Cup Final Game 6: Calgary at Montreal
HORSE RACING
9 a.m. — NBC, Royal Ascot
3 p.m. — NBC, Belmont Stakes
SOCCER
7:25 a.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Leicester City at Watford
9:30 — FS1, German: Freiburg at Munich
9:55 — NBCSN, Premier: Arsenal at Brighton
12:30 p.m. — NBC, Premier: Wolverhampton at West Ham
3 — CBSSN, NWSL, 2018 playoffs: Seattle at Portland
5 — CBSSN, NWSL, 2018 Final: Portland at North Carolina
TENNIS
8 a.m. — Tennis, Round Robin Adria Tour
3 p.m. and 6 — Tennis, Round Robin Adria Tour and Ultimate Showdown
