SATURDAY’S TV
AUTO RACING
Noon — 1988 Winston Cup: Checker 500, Fox
BASEBALL
8 a.m. — 2011 Home Run Derby, MLB
8:30 — 2016 World Series Game 7: Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, FS1
10 — Sept. 3, 2005, Philadelphia at Washington, MASN
10 — 2011 All-Star Game, MLB
Noon — 2012 Home Run Derby, MLB
2 p.m. — Oct. 6, 1991, Detroit at Baltimore, MASN
2 — 2012 All-Star Game, MLB
3 — 2001 World Series Game 7: N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, Fox
4 — 2013 Home Run Derby, MLB
6 — 2013 All-Star Game, MLB
7 — 2004 World Series Game 4: Boston at St. Louis, FS1
8 — 2019 NLDS Game 2: Washington at L.A. Dodgers, MASN
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
8 — 1985 Division I tournament: Villanova vs. Georgetown, CBSSN
11 — 2016 Division I tournament: Villanova vs. North Carolina, CBSSN
1 p.m. — 1997 Division I tournament: Arizona vs. Kentucky, CBSSN
3 — 2012 Division I tournament: Kentucky vs. Kansas, CBSSN
5 — 1988 Division I tournament: Kansas vs. Oklahoma, CBSSN
7 — 2003 Division I tournament: Syracuse vs. Kansas, CBSSN
Midnight — 1997 Division I tournament: Arizona vs. Kentucky, CBSSN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 a.m. — 2018 Division I tournament: Notre Dame vs. Connecticut, ESPNU
8 — 2017 Division I tournament: Mississippi State vs. UConn, ESPNU
10 — 2015 Division I tournament: S. Carolina vs. Notre Dame, ESPNU
NBA
Noon — 2006 playoffs: Dallas at San Antonio, NBA
2 — 1994 playoffs: Indiana at New York, NBA
2 — 2008 playoffs: L.A. Lakers vs. Boston, ABC
4 — 1995 playoffs: Indiana vs. New York, NBA
6 — 1998 playoffs: Indiana vs. Chicago, NBA
8 — 2000 playoffs: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, NBA
11 — 2000 playoffs: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, NBA
BOXING
Midnight — 2020, Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury, FS1
NFL
7:30 p.m. — 2010, Pittsburgh at Baltimore, NBCSN
10 — 2011, New Orleans at Green Bay, NBCSN
GOLF
7 a.m. — LPGA: 2018 ANA Inspiration, Golf
9 — PGA: 2019 Texas Open, Golf
1 p.m. — PGA: Women’s Augusta National Amateur, NBC
1 — PGA: 2019 Texas Open, Golf
3:30 — PGA: Texas Open, Golf
3:30 — 2018 Drive Chip and Putt Championship, Golf
5 — LPGA: 2019 ANA Inspiration, Golf
9 — Women’s 2019 Augusta National Amateur, Golf
Midnight — LPGA: 2019 ANA Inspiration, Golf
NHL
10:30 a.m. — 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Washington vs. Tampa Bay, NBCSW
Noon — 2018 Winter Classic: N.Y. Rangers vs. Buffalo, NHL
1:30 p.m. — 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Washington at Tampa Bay, NBCSW
3 — Oct. 14, 2019, Anaheim at Boston, NHL
4:30 — 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Tampa Bay at Washington, NBCSW
5 — 2020, St. Louis at Vegas, NHL
7 — 2020, Washington at New Jersey, NHL
8 — 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Washington at Tampa Bay, NBCSW
9 — 2020, Washington at N.Y. Rangers, NHL
11 — 2020, Edmonton at Nashville, NHL
SOCCER
10 a.m. — Premier: Feb. 10, 2015, Tottenham vs. Liverpool, NBCSN
10:30 — Premier: Feb. 5, 2012, Man. United vs. Chelsea, NBCSN
11 — Premier: Jan. 1, 2015, Chelsea vs. Tottenham, NBCSN
11:30 — Premier: Aug. 28, 2011, Arsenal vs. Man. United, NBCSN
TENNIS
6 a.m. — 2019 Helpful Cup, MASN2
3 p.m. — 2019 Miami Open, Tennis
5:30 — 2019 Helpful Cup, MASN2
