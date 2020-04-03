SATURDAY’S TV

AUTO RACING

Noon — 1988 Winston Cup: Checker 500, Fox

BASEBALL

8 a.m. — 2011 Home Run Derby, MLB

8:30 — 2016 World Series Game 7: Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, FS1

10 — Sept. 3, 2005, Philadelphia at Washington, MASN

10 — 2011 All-Star Game, MLB

Noon — 2012 Home Run Derby, MLB

2 p.m. — Oct. 6, 1991, Detroit at Baltimore, MASN

2 — 2012 All-Star Game, MLB

3 — 2001 World Series Game 7: N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, Fox

4 — 2013 Home Run Derby, MLB

6 — 2013 All-Star Game, MLB

7 — 2004 World Series Game 4: Boston at St. Louis, FS1

8 — 2019 NLDS Game 2: Washington at L.A. Dodgers, MASN

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

8 — 1985 Division I tournament: Villanova vs. Georgetown, CBSSN

11 — 2016 Division I tournament: Villanova vs. North Carolina, CBSSN

1 p.m. — 1997 Division I tournament: Arizona vs. Kentucky, CBSSN

3 — 2012 Division I tournament: Kentucky vs. Kansas, CBSSN

5 — 1988 Division I tournament: Kansas vs. Oklahoma, CBSSN

7 — 2003 Division I tournament: Syracuse vs. Kansas, CBSSN

Midnight — 1997 Division I tournament: Arizona vs. Kentucky, CBSSN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 a.m. — 2018 Division I tournament: Notre Dame vs. Connecticut, ESPNU

8 — 2017 Division I tournament: Mississippi State vs. UConn, ESPNU

10 — 2015 Division I tournament: S. Carolina vs. Notre Dame, ESPNU

NBA

Noon — 2006 playoffs: Dallas at San Antonio, NBA

2 — 1994 playoffs: Indiana at New York, NBA

2 — 2008 playoffs: L.A. Lakers vs. Boston, ABC

4 — 1995 playoffs: Indiana vs. New York, NBA

6 — 1998 playoffs: Indiana vs. Chicago, NBA

8 — 2000 playoffs: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, NBA

11 — 2000 playoffs: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, NBA

BOXING

Midnight — 2020, Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury, FS1

NFL

7:30 p.m. — 2010, Pittsburgh at Baltimore, NBCSN

10 — 2011, New Orleans at Green Bay, NBCSN

GOLF

7 a.m. — LPGA: 2018 ANA Inspiration, Golf

9 — PGA: 2019 Texas Open, Golf

1 p.m. — PGA: Women’s Augusta National Amateur, NBC

1 — PGA: 2019 Texas Open, Golf

3:30 — PGA: Texas Open, Golf

3:30 — 2018 Drive Chip and Putt Championship, Golf

5 — LPGA: 2019 ANA Inspiration, Golf

9 — Women’s 2019 Augusta National Amateur, Golf

Midnight — LPGA: 2019 ANA Inspiration, Golf

NHL

10:30 a.m. — 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Washington vs. Tampa Bay, NBCSW

Noon — 2018 Winter Classic: N.Y. Rangers vs. Buffalo, NHL

1:30 p.m. — 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Washington at Tampa Bay, NBCSW

3 — Oct. 14, 2019, Anaheim at Boston, NHL

4:30 — 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Tampa Bay at Washington, NBCSW

5 — 2020, St. Louis at Vegas, NHL

7 — 2020, Washington at New Jersey, NHL

8 — 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Washington at Tampa Bay, NBCSW

9 — 2020, Washington at N.Y. Rangers, NHL

11 — 2020, Edmonton at Nashville, NHL

SOCCER

10 a.m. — Premier: Feb. 10, 2015, Tottenham vs. Liverpool, NBCSN

10:30 — Premier: Feb. 5, 2012, Man. United vs. Chelsea, NBCSN

11 — Premier: Jan. 1, 2015, Chelsea vs. Tottenham, NBCSN

11:30 — Premier: Aug. 28, 2011, Arsenal vs. Man. United, NBCSN

TENNIS

6 a.m. — 2019 Helpful Cup, MASN2

3 p.m. — 2019 Miami Open, Tennis

5:30 — 2019 Helpful Cup, MASN2

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email