Monday’s TV
AUTO RACING
1 p.m. — 2019 Cup Series: Food City 500, NBCSN
3 — 2015 IndyCar Series: MAVTV 500, NBCSN
8 — 2017 Cup Series: First Data 500, NBCSN
10 — 2015 Cup Series: Goody’s Headache Relief Shot 500, NBCSN
BASEBALL
9 a.m. — Sept. 6, 1996: Detroit at Baltimore, MASN
Noon — 1979 World Series Game 2: Pittsburgh at Baltimore, MLB
1 p.m. — April 14, 2005: Arizona at Washington, MASN
2 — 1979 World Series Game 5: Baltimore at Pittsburgh, MLB
4 — April 8, 2012: Minnesota at Baltimore, MASN
4 — 1987 World Series Game 2: St. Louis at Minnesota, MLB
6:30 — 2019 NLCS Game 5: Washington at L.A. Dodgers, MASN
11:30 — 1987 World Series Game 2: St. Louis at Minnesota, MLB
NBA
10 a.m. — Dec. 7, 1991: New York at Atlanta, NBA
Noon — Dec. 6, 2000: L.A. Lakers at Golden State, NBA
3 p.m. — April 8, 2012: Chicago at New York, NBA
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
8 a.m. — Dec. 31, 2019: Miami at Clemson, ACC
7 p.m. — 2019 Final Four: Auburn vs. Virginia, CBSSN
9 — 2019 championship: Texas Tech vs. Virginia, CBSSN
11 — 2019 Final Four: Texas Tech vs. Michigan State, CBSSN
NFL
7 a.m. — 2020 AFC playoffs: Houston at Kansas City, NFL
10 — Oct. 30, 2016: Green Bay at Atlanta, NFL
1 p.m. — Oct. 21, 2018: Cleveland at Tampa Bay, NFL
4 — Dec. 9, 2018: Baltimore at Kansas City, NFL
8 — Sept. 25, 2006: Atlanta at New Orleans, ESPN
9 — Super Bowl L: Carolina vs. Denver, NFL
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 a.m. — Oct. 19, 2019: Oregon at Washington, ESPNU
10 — Nov. 16, 2019: Arizona at Oregon, ESPNU
1 p.m. — 2020 Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin, ESPNU
8 — Oct. 6, 2018: Texas vs. Oklahoma, FS1
GOLF
11:30 a.m. — 2019 Drive Chip and Putt Championship, Golf
NHL
10 a.m. — 2020 Winter Classic: Nashville at Dallas, NHL
5 p.m. — Dec. 15, 2019: Minnesota at Chicago, NHL
5 — 2019 playoffs: Winnipeg at St. Louis, NBCSN
8 — Oct. 25, 2019: Washington at Vancouver, NBCSW
11 — Nov. 16, 2019: N.Y. Rangers at Florida, NHL
SOCCER
6 p.m. — 1996 MLS Cup: L.A. Galaxy at D.C. United, ESPN2
8 — 2001 MLS Cup: San Jose vs. L.A. Galaxy, ESPN2
10 — 2007 friendly: L.A. Galaxy vs. Chelsea, ESPN2
Midnight — 2019 MLS semifinals: L.A. Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, ESPN2
TENNIS
7 a.m. — 2019 French Open: Djokovic vs. Thiem, Tennis
3 p.m. — 2015 French Open: Nadal vs. Thiem, Tennis
6:30 — 2019 French Open: Barty vs. Vondrousova, Tennis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.