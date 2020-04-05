Monday’s TV

AUTO RACING

1 p.m. — 2019 Cup Series: Food City 500, NBCSN

3 — 2015 IndyCar Series: MAVTV 500, NBCSN

8 — 2017 Cup Series: First Data 500, NBCSN

10 — 2015 Cup Series: Goody’s Headache Relief Shot 500, NBCSN

BASEBALL

9 a.m. — Sept. 6, 1996: Detroit at Baltimore, MASN

Noon — 1979 World Series Game 2: Pittsburgh at Baltimore, MLB

1 p.m. — April 14, 2005: Arizona at Washington, MASN

2 — 1979 World Series Game 5: Baltimore at Pittsburgh, MLB

4 — April 8, 2012: Minnesota at Baltimore, MASN

4 — 1987 World Series Game 2: St. Louis at Minnesota, MLB

6:30 — 2019 NLCS Game 5: Washington at L.A. Dodgers, MASN

11:30 — 1987 World Series Game 2: St. Louis at Minnesota, MLB

NBA

10 a.m. — Dec. 7, 1991: New York at Atlanta, NBA

Noon — Dec. 6, 2000: L.A. Lakers at Golden State, NBA

3 p.m. — April 8, 2012: Chicago at New York, NBA

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

8 a.m. — Dec. 31, 2019: Miami at Clemson, ACC

7 p.m. — 2019 Final Four: Auburn vs. Virginia, CBSSN

9 — 2019 championship: Texas Tech vs. Virginia, CBSSN

11 — 2019 Final Four: Texas Tech vs. Michigan State, CBSSN

NFL

7 a.m. — 2020 AFC playoffs: Houston at Kansas City, NFL

10 — Oct. 30, 2016: Green Bay at Atlanta, NFL

1 p.m. — Oct. 21, 2018: Cleveland at Tampa Bay, NFL

4 — Dec. 9, 2018: Baltimore at Kansas City, NFL

8 — Sept. 25, 2006: Atlanta at New Orleans, ESPN

9 — Super Bowl L: Carolina vs. Denver, NFL

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 a.m. — Oct. 19, 2019: Oregon at Washington, ESPNU

10 — Nov. 16, 2019: Arizona at Oregon, ESPNU

1 p.m. — 2020 Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin, ESPNU

8 — Oct. 6, 2018: Texas vs. Oklahoma, FS1

GOLF

11:30 a.m. — 2019 Drive Chip and Putt Championship, Golf

NHL

10 a.m. — 2020 Winter Classic: Nashville at Dallas, NHL

5 p.m. — Dec. 15, 2019: Minnesota at Chicago, NHL

5 — 2019 playoffs: Winnipeg at St. Louis, NBCSN

8 — Oct. 25, 2019: Washington at Vancouver, NBCSW

11 — Nov. 16, 2019: N.Y. Rangers at Florida, NHL

SOCCER

6 p.m. — 1996 MLS Cup: L.A. Galaxy at D.C. United, ESPN2

8 — 2001 MLS Cup: San Jose vs. L.A. Galaxy, ESPN2

10 — 2007 friendly: L.A. Galaxy vs. Chelsea, ESPN2

Midnight — 2019 MLS semifinals: L.A. Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, ESPN2

TENNIS

7 a.m. — 2019 French Open: Djokovic vs. Thiem, Tennis

3 p.m. — 2015 French Open: Nadal vs. Thiem, Tennis

6:30 — 2019 French Open: Barty vs. Vondrousova, Tennis

