SATURDAY’S TV

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11:30 a.m. — Mississippi State vs. Kansas State, ESPNU

Noon — Eastern Kentucky at Louisville, ACCN

Noon — Oregon at Michigan, CBS

Noon — Michigan State vs. Oakland, ESPN2

Noon — Southern at Butler, FS1

1 p.m. — Syracuse at Georgetown, Fox

1:30 — Tulsa at Arkansas, ESPNU

2 — Alabama A&M at Miami, ACCN

2 — Delaware vs. Villanova, ESPN2

2 — UIC at DePaul, FS1

3 — Middle Tenneessee State at Mississippi, SEC, NCAA

3 — UCLA at Notre Dame, ABC

3 — Memphis at Tennessee, ESPN

3 — Lamar at TCU, MASN2

4 — Xavier at Wake Forest, ACCN

4 — Saint Louis vs. Auburn, ESPN2

5 — Georgia Tech at Kentucky, ESPN

5 — Charleston at Richmond, NBCSN

6 — Oklahoma vs. Wichita State, ESPN2

7 — Stanford vs. San Jose, CBSSN

8 — Stony Brook at Providence, FS1

10 — Gonzaga at Arizona, ESPN2

NBA

5 p.m. — San Antonio at Phoenix, NBA

7:30 — Brooklyn at Toronto, NBA

8 — Washington at Memphis, NBCSW+

BOXING

9 p.m. — Terence Crawford vs. Egidijus Kavaliasuskas, welterweights, ESPN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon — FCS: Illinois State at North Dakota State, ESPN

3 p.m. — Army vs. Navy, CBS

8 — Heisman Trophy presentation, ESPN

Golf

Noon — PGA: QBE Shootout, Golf

6 p.m. — PGA: Presidents Cup, Golf

NHL

7 p.m. — Detroit at Montreal, NHL

7 — Washington at Tampa Bay, NBCSW

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

7 p.m. — IIHF: Canada vs. United States, NBCSN

SOCCER

7:25 a.m. — Premier: Watford at Liverpool, NBCSN

9:30 — German: Bremen at Munich, FS1

9:55 — Premier: Bournemouth at Chelsea, NBCSN

12:30 p.m. — Premier: West Ham at Southampton, NBC

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription