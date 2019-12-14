SATURDAY’S TV
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m. — Mississippi State vs. Kansas State, ESPNU
Noon — Eastern Kentucky at Louisville, ACCN
Noon — Oregon at Michigan, CBS
Noon — Michigan State vs. Oakland, ESPN2
Noon — Southern at Butler, FS1
1 p.m. — Syracuse at Georgetown, Fox
1:30 — Tulsa at Arkansas, ESPNU
2 — Alabama A&M at Miami, ACCN
2 — Delaware vs. Villanova, ESPN2
2 — UIC at DePaul, FS1
3 — Middle Tenneessee State at Mississippi, SEC, NCAA
3 — UCLA at Notre Dame, ABC
3 — Memphis at Tennessee, ESPN
3 — Lamar at TCU, MASN2
4 — Xavier at Wake Forest, ACCN
4 — Saint Louis vs. Auburn, ESPN2
5 — Georgia Tech at Kentucky, ESPN
5 — Charleston at Richmond, NBCSN
6 — Oklahoma vs. Wichita State, ESPN2
7 — Stanford vs. San Jose, CBSSN
8 — Stony Brook at Providence, FS1
10 — Gonzaga at Arizona, ESPN2
NBA
5 p.m. — San Antonio at Phoenix, NBA
7:30 — Brooklyn at Toronto, NBA
8 — Washington at Memphis, NBCSW+
BOXING
9 p.m. — Terence Crawford vs. Egidijus Kavaliasuskas, welterweights, ESPN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon — FCS: Illinois State at North Dakota State, ESPN
3 p.m. — Army vs. Navy, CBS
8 — Heisman Trophy presentation, ESPN
Golf
Noon — PGA: QBE Shootout, Golf
6 p.m. — PGA: Presidents Cup, Golf
NHL
7 p.m. — Detroit at Montreal, NHL
7 — Washington at Tampa Bay, NBCSW
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
7 p.m. — IIHF: Canada vs. United States, NBCSN
SOCCER
7:25 a.m. — Premier: Watford at Liverpool, NBCSN
9:30 — German: Bremen at Munich, FS1
9:55 — Premier: Bournemouth at Chelsea, NBCSN
12:30 p.m. — Premier: West Ham at Southampton, NBC
