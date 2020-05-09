Sunday’s TV

AUTO RACING

9 a.m. — FS1, Cup: 2004 Advance Auto Parts 500

3 p.m. — FS1, Cup: 1986 Budweiser at the Glen

11 — FS1, Busch: 1999 NAPA Auto Parts 200

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 a.m. — MLB, Aug. 4, 1993: San Francisco at San Diego

11 — MLB, May 13, 2007: Baltimore at Boston

Noon — FS1, May 9, 2010: Tampa Bay at Oakland

1 p.m. — MASN, June 20, 2015: Pittsburgh at Washington

1 — MLB, May 14, 2006: New York Mets at Milwaukee

2:30 — MLB, May 13, 2007: Detroit at Minnesota

4 — MASN, Aug. 19, 2015: New York Mets at Baltimore

5:30 — MLB, May 9, 2010: Tampa Bay at Oakland

10:30 — MLB, May 14, 2006: New York Mets at Milwaukee

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 a.m. — ESPNU, 1996 National Championship: LSU vs. Miami

NBA

8 a.m. NBA, Oct. 31, 2018: Utah at Minnesota

10 — NBA, Jan. 3, 2019: Houston at Golden State

Noon — NBA, Feb. 7, 2019: Los Angeles Lakers at Boston

3 p.m. — ABC, 2017 Finals Game 5: Cleveland at Golden State

6 — NBA, 1987 playoffs: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State

8 — NBCSW, May 9, 2015: Washington at Atlanta

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

8 a.m. — ACCN, 2019 ACC tournament: Florida State vs. Virginia

Noon — ACCN, 1993 NIT semifinal: North Carolina vs. Massachusetts

2 p.m. — ACCN, 2004 ACC quarterfinal: North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech

4 — ACCN, 2006 ACC semifinal: Boston College vs. North Carolina

6 — ACCN, 2008 ACC semifinal: Virginia Tech at North Carolina

8 — ACCN, 2019 ACC semifinal: Florida State vs. Virginia

8 — ESPNU, 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis: Oregon vs. Gonzaga

NFL

3 p.m. — FOX, Super Bowl XXXVI: St. Louis vs. New England

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon — ESPNU, 2019 Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington

3 p.m. and midnight — ESPNU, Oct. 19, 2019: Colorado at Washington State

10 — ESPNU, 1994: Washington at Miami

GOLF

11:30 a.m. — Golf, 2018 Regions Tradition

1:30 p.m.and 7 — Golf, PGA: 2017 Byron Nelson

3 — CBS, 2017 Byron Nelson

HOCKEY

9 a.m. — NHL, 1983 playoffs: Boston at New York Islanders

9 — NBCSW, 2017 playoffs: Toronto at Washington

11:30 — NBCSW, Dec. 6, 2017: Chicago at Washington

2 p.m. — NBCSW, Feb. 21, 2019: Washington at Toronto

4:30 — NBCSW, Nov. 7, 2019: Washington at Florida

7 — NBCSW, Jan. 31, 2008: Washington at Montreal

SOCCER

8 a.m. — NBCSN, Premier, Dec. 29, 2018: Arsenal at Liverpool

10 — NBCSN. Premier, Aug. 11, 2017: Leicester City at Arsenal

9 p.m. — FS1, MLS, Aug. 18, 2007: Los Angeles at New York

SOFTBALL

10 a.m. and 10 p.m. — ACCN, 2019 ACC championship: North Carolina vs. Florida State

10 — ESPNU, SPC Elite Invite: UCLA vs. Florida State

6 p.m. — ESPNU, 2019 finals: Washington vs. Minnesota

TENNIS

8 a.m. — Tennis, 2011 Australian Open: Clijsters vs. Na

10:30 — Tennis, 2018 U.S. Open: S. Williams vs. Sevastova

