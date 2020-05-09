Sunday’s TV
AUTO RACING
9 a.m. — FS1, Cup: 2004 Advance Auto Parts 500
3 p.m. — FS1, Cup: 1986 Budweiser at the Glen
11 — FS1, Busch: 1999 NAPA Auto Parts 200
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 a.m. — MLB, Aug. 4, 1993: San Francisco at San Diego
11 — MLB, May 13, 2007: Baltimore at Boston
Noon — FS1, May 9, 2010: Tampa Bay at Oakland
1 p.m. — MASN, June 20, 2015: Pittsburgh at Washington
1 — MLB, May 14, 2006: New York Mets at Milwaukee
2:30 — MLB, May 13, 2007: Detroit at Minnesota
4 — MASN, Aug. 19, 2015: New York Mets at Baltimore
5:30 — MLB, May 9, 2010: Tampa Bay at Oakland
10:30 — MLB, May 14, 2006: New York Mets at Milwaukee
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 a.m. — ESPNU, 1996 National Championship: LSU vs. Miami
NBA
8 a.m. NBA, Oct. 31, 2018: Utah at Minnesota
10 — NBA, Jan. 3, 2019: Houston at Golden State
Noon — NBA, Feb. 7, 2019: Los Angeles Lakers at Boston
3 p.m. — ABC, 2017 Finals Game 5: Cleveland at Golden State
6 — NBA, 1987 playoffs: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State
8 — NBCSW, May 9, 2015: Washington at Atlanta
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
8 a.m. — ACCN, 2019 ACC tournament: Florida State vs. Virginia
Noon — ACCN, 1993 NIT semifinal: North Carolina vs. Massachusetts
2 p.m. — ACCN, 2004 ACC quarterfinal: North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech
4 — ACCN, 2006 ACC semifinal: Boston College vs. North Carolina
6 — ACCN, 2008 ACC semifinal: Virginia Tech at North Carolina
8 — ACCN, 2019 ACC semifinal: Florida State vs. Virginia
8 — ESPNU, 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis: Oregon vs. Gonzaga
NFL
3 p.m. — FOX, Super Bowl XXXVI: St. Louis vs. New England
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon — ESPNU, 2019 Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington
3 p.m. and midnight — ESPNU, Oct. 19, 2019: Colorado at Washington State
10 — ESPNU, 1994: Washington at Miami
GOLF
11:30 a.m. — Golf, 2018 Regions Tradition
1:30 p.m.and 7 — Golf, PGA: 2017 Byron Nelson
3 — CBS, 2017 Byron Nelson
HOCKEY
9 a.m. — NHL, 1983 playoffs: Boston at New York Islanders
9 — NBCSW, 2017 playoffs: Toronto at Washington
11:30 — NBCSW, Dec. 6, 2017: Chicago at Washington
2 p.m. — NBCSW, Feb. 21, 2019: Washington at Toronto
4:30 — NBCSW, Nov. 7, 2019: Washington at Florida
7 — NBCSW, Jan. 31, 2008: Washington at Montreal
SOCCER
8 a.m. — NBCSN, Premier, Dec. 29, 2018: Arsenal at Liverpool
10 — NBCSN. Premier, Aug. 11, 2017: Leicester City at Arsenal
9 p.m. — FS1, MLS, Aug. 18, 2007: Los Angeles at New York
SOFTBALL
10 a.m. and 10 p.m. — ACCN, 2019 ACC championship: North Carolina vs. Florida State
10 — ESPNU, SPC Elite Invite: UCLA vs. Florida State
6 p.m. — ESPNU, 2019 finals: Washington vs. Minnesota
TENNIS
8 a.m. — Tennis, 2011 Australian Open: Clijsters vs. Na
10:30 — Tennis, 2018 U.S. Open: S. Williams vs. Sevastova
