Tuesday’s TV
AUTO RACING
4 p.m. — NBCSN, 2020 Dirt Series: East Bay
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m. — MASN, July 17, 2012: New York Mets at Washington
4:30 — MASN, April 26, 2013: Cincinnati at Washington
7 — MASN, Aug. 18, 2017: Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore
NBA
9 a.m. — NBA, April 4, 2019: Milwaukee at Philadelphia
11 — NBA, March 22, 2019: San Antonio at Houston
1 p.m. — NBA, 2008 playoffs: Phoenix at San Antonio
3 — NBA, 2008 playoffs: Cleveland at Boston
6 — NBA, 2012 playoffs: Philadelphia at Boston
7 — NBA, 2019 playoffs: Philadelphia at Toronto
9 — NBA, 1994 playoffs: Indiana at New York
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
9 a.m. — ACCN, Feb. 1, 2014: Duke at Syracuse
Noon — ACCN, 2013 Big East tournament: Syracuse vs. Louisville
2 p.m. — ACCN, Jan. 23, 2013: Duke at Miami
4 — ACCN, Feb. 19, 2014: Boston College at Syracuse
5:30 — ACCN, Feb. 12, 2014: Syracuse at Pittsburgh
9 — ACCN, Feb. 1, 2014: Duke at Syracuse
Midnight — ACCN, Jan. 6, 2012: Duke at Georgia Tech
GOLF
7 a.m. — Golf, PGA: 2017 Byron Nelson
NHL
10 a.m. — NHL, 2015 Winter Classic: Chicago at Washington
Noon — NHL, 1994 playoffs: New Jersey at Buffalo
2 p.m. — NHL, 1986 playoffs: Calgary at St. Louis
11 — NHL, 2013 playoffs: Toronto at Boston
TENNIS
7:30 a.m. — Tennis, 2000 Wimbledon: Sampras vs. Rafter
3 p.m. — Tennis, 2009 Wimbledon: S. Williams vs. V. Williams
5 — Tennis, 2010 Australian Open: S. Williams vs. Henin
6 and midnight — MASN2, QQQ Series: 2019 Legends
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.