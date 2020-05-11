Tuesday’s TV

AUTO RACING

4 p.m. — NBCSN, 2020 Dirt Series: East Bay

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m. — MASN, July 17, 2012: New York Mets at Washington

4:30 — MASN, April 26, 2013: Cincinnati at Washington

7 — MASN, Aug. 18, 2017: Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore

NBA

9 a.m. — NBA, April 4, 2019: Milwaukee at Philadelphia

11 — NBA, March 22, 2019: San Antonio at Houston

1 p.m. — NBA, 2008 playoffs: Phoenix at San Antonio

3 — NBA, 2008 playoffs: Cleveland at Boston

6 — NBA, 2012 playoffs: Philadelphia at Boston

7 — NBA, 2019 playoffs: Philadelphia at Toronto

9 — NBA, 1994 playoffs: Indiana at New York

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

9 a.m. — ACCN, Feb. 1, 2014: Duke at Syracuse

Noon — ACCN, 2013 Big East tournament: Syracuse vs. Louisville

2 p.m. — ACCN, Jan. 23, 2013: Duke at Miami

4 — ACCN, Feb. 19, 2014: Boston College at Syracuse

5:30 — ACCN, Feb. 12, 2014: Syracuse at Pittsburgh

9 — ACCN, Feb. 1, 2014: Duke at Syracuse

Midnight — ACCN, Jan. 6, 2012: Duke at Georgia Tech

GOLF

7 a.m. — Golf, PGA: 2017 Byron Nelson

NHL

10 a.m. — NHL, 2015 Winter Classic: Chicago at Washington

Noon — NHL, 1994 playoffs: New Jersey at Buffalo

2 p.m. — NHL, 1986 playoffs: Calgary at St. Louis

11 — NHL, 2013 playoffs: Toronto at Boston

TENNIS

7:30 a.m. — Tennis, 2000 Wimbledon: Sampras vs. Rafter

3 p.m. — Tennis, 2009 Wimbledon: S. Williams vs. V. Williams

5 — Tennis, 2010 Australian Open: S. Williams vs. Henin

6 and midnight — MASN2, QQQ Series: 2019 Legends

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email