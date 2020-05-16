Sunday’s TV

AUTO RACING

6 a.m. — FS1, Cup Series: 2011 Coca-Cola 600

9 — FS1, Cup Series: 2012 Bojangles’ Southern 500

Noon — FS1, Cup Series: 2020 Daytona 500

3:30 p.m. — Fox, Cup Series: The Real Heroes 400

10 — FS1, Cup Series: The Real Heroes 400

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 a.m. — MLB, 2001 World Series Game 7: N.Y. Yankees at Arizona

11 — MLB, 1965 World Series Game 7: L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota

2 p.m. — MLB, 1979 World Series Game 7: Pittsburgh at Baltimore

4:30 — MASN, May 2, 2012: Arizona at Washington

5 — MLB, 2016 World Series Game 7: Chicago Cubs at Cleveland

8 — MLB, 2014 World Series Game 7: San Francisco at Kansas City

11 — MLB, 1965 World Series Game 7: L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9 a.m. — ESPNU, 2014 Game 3: Vanderbilt vs. Virginia

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m. — ESPNU, 2019: Stanford vs. Boise

NBA

10 a.m. — NBA, 2011 Western Conference Finals Game 1: Oklahoma City at Dallas

Noon — NBA, 2012 Eastern Conference Finals Game 6: Miami at Boston

2 p.m. — NBA, 2007 Eastern Conference Finals Game 5: Cleveland at Detroit

3 — ABC, 2019 Finals Game 6: Toronto at Golden State

6 — NBA, 1979 Game 7: Phoenix at Seattle

8 — NBCSW, Nov. 2, 2010: Washington at Philadelphia

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

10 p.m. — ESPNU, 2020: Nevada at Boise State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m. — ESPNU, 2009: Bowling Green at Idaho

5 — ESPNU, 2011: Boise State at Georgia

7 — ESPNU, 2016: Idaho at Colorado

Midnight — ACCN, 2014: Florida State at Auburn

GOLF

2 p.m. — NBC/NBCSN/Golf, Driving Relief

3 — CBS, 2000 PGA Championship

7 — Golf, Driving Relief

11:30 — Golf, Driving Relief

NHL

9 a.m. — NHL, 1996 Stanley Cup Game 7: St. Louis at Detroit

9 — NBCSW, 2018 Stanley Cup Game 5: Columbus at Washington

11:30 — NBCSW, Nov. 30, 2018: New Jersey at Washington

2 p.m. — NBCSW, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 5: Carolina at Washington

4:30 — NBCSW, 2019: Washington at New Jersey

7 — NBCSW, 2015: Washington at Chicago

10 — NHL, 2015: Chicago vs. Washington

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

7 a.m. — ESPNU, 2020: Richmond at Duke

MOTORCYCLING

9 a.m. — MASN2, 2020: Motocross X-Fighters

9 p.m. — MASN2, 2020: AMA Arenacross

SOCCER

8 a.m. — NBCSN, May 16, 1999: Premier: Tottenham vs. Manchester United

10 — NBCSN, May 13, 2012: Premier: QP Rangers vs. Manchester City

8 p.m. — FS1, Apr. 5, 2014: MLS: Seattle vs. Portland

TENNIS

6 a.m. — Tennis, 2013 U.S. Open: S. Williams vs. Azarenka

9:30 — Tennis, 2019 U.S. Open: Nadal vs. Medvedev

2:30 p.m. Tennis, 2005 Internazionali BNL D’Italia: Nadal vs. Coria

11 p.m. — Tennis, 2005 Pan Pacific Open: Sharapova vs. Davenport

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m. — ACCN, 2020 ACC Championship

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

6 a.m. — ACCN, 2019 ACC Championship

6 p.m. — ACCN, 2019 ACC Championship

