Sunday’s TV
AUTO RACING
6 a.m. — FS1, Cup Series: 2011 Coca-Cola 600
9 — FS1, Cup Series: 2012 Bojangles’ Southern 500
Noon — FS1, Cup Series: 2020 Daytona 500
3:30 p.m. — Fox, Cup Series: The Real Heroes 400
10 — FS1, Cup Series: The Real Heroes 400
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 a.m. — MLB, 2001 World Series Game 7: N.Y. Yankees at Arizona
11 — MLB, 1965 World Series Game 7: L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota
2 p.m. — MLB, 1979 World Series Game 7: Pittsburgh at Baltimore
4:30 — MASN, May 2, 2012: Arizona at Washington
5 — MLB, 2016 World Series Game 7: Chicago Cubs at Cleveland
8 — MLB, 2014 World Series Game 7: San Francisco at Kansas City
11 — MLB, 1965 World Series Game 7: L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 a.m. — ESPNU, 2014 Game 3: Vanderbilt vs. Virginia
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m. — ESPNU, 2019: Stanford vs. Boise
NBA
10 a.m. — NBA, 2011 Western Conference Finals Game 1: Oklahoma City at Dallas
Noon — NBA, 2012 Eastern Conference Finals Game 6: Miami at Boston
2 p.m. — NBA, 2007 Eastern Conference Finals Game 5: Cleveland at Detroit
3 — ABC, 2019 Finals Game 6: Toronto at Golden State
6 — NBA, 1979 Game 7: Phoenix at Seattle
8 — NBCSW, Nov. 2, 2010: Washington at Philadelphia
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
10 p.m. — ESPNU, 2020: Nevada at Boise State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m. — ESPNU, 2009: Bowling Green at Idaho
5 — ESPNU, 2011: Boise State at Georgia
7 — ESPNU, 2016: Idaho at Colorado
Midnight — ACCN, 2014: Florida State at Auburn
GOLF
2 p.m. — NBC/NBCSN/Golf, Driving Relief
3 — CBS, 2000 PGA Championship
7 — Golf, Driving Relief
11:30 — Golf, Driving Relief
NHL
9 a.m. — NHL, 1996 Stanley Cup Game 7: St. Louis at Detroit
9 — NBCSW, 2018 Stanley Cup Game 5: Columbus at Washington
11:30 — NBCSW, Nov. 30, 2018: New Jersey at Washington
2 p.m. — NBCSW, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 5: Carolina at Washington
4:30 — NBCSW, 2019: Washington at New Jersey
7 — NBCSW, 2015: Washington at Chicago
10 — NHL, 2015: Chicago vs. Washington
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
7 a.m. — ESPNU, 2020: Richmond at Duke
MOTORCYCLING
9 a.m. — MASN2, 2020: Motocross X-Fighters
9 p.m. — MASN2, 2020: AMA Arenacross
SOCCER
8 a.m. — NBCSN, May 16, 1999: Premier: Tottenham vs. Manchester United
10 — NBCSN, May 13, 2012: Premier: QP Rangers vs. Manchester City
8 p.m. — FS1, Apr. 5, 2014: MLS: Seattle vs. Portland
TENNIS
6 a.m. — Tennis, 2013 U.S. Open: S. Williams vs. Azarenka
9:30 — Tennis, 2019 U.S. Open: Nadal vs. Medvedev
2:30 p.m. Tennis, 2005 Internazionali BNL D’Italia: Nadal vs. Coria
11 p.m. — Tennis, 2005 Pan Pacific Open: Sharapova vs. Davenport
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m. — ACCN, 2020 ACC Championship
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
6 a.m. — ACCN, 2019 ACC Championship
6 p.m. — ACCN, 2019 ACC Championship
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.