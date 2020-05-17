Monday’s TV
AUTO RACING
Noon and midnight — MASN2, NHRA: 2018 Las Vegas
Midnight — MASN2 NHRA Drag Racing 2018 Las Vegas
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m. — MASN, 1970 World Series Game 1: Baltimore at Cincinnati
Noon — MASN, June 22, 2005: Washington at Pittsburgh
7 p.m. — MASN, June 21, 2019: Atlanta at Washington
KBO
2:30 a.m. — ESPN2, Kiwoom Heroes at LG Twins
NBA
9 a.m. — NBA, 1981 playoffs: Philadelphia at Boston
11 — NBA, 2001 playoffs: Milwaukee at Philadelphia
1 p.m. — NBA, 2012 playoffs: Miami at Boston
6 — NBA, 2008 playoffs: Cleveland at Boston
8:30 — NBA, 1998 Finals Game 6: Chicago at Utah
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Midnight — ACC, Dec 9, 2017: Duke at Boston College
NFL
8 p.m. — ESPN, Oct. 1, 2018: Kansas City at Denver
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m. — ACC, 2002 Rose Bowl: Nebraska vs. Miami
4 — ACC, 2014 BCS Championship: Florida vs. Auburn
7 — ACC, 2017 CFP Championship: Clemson vs. Alabama
8 — ACC, 2019 CFP Championship: Clemson vs. Alabama
NHL
8 a.m. — NHL, 1991 Stanley Cup Final Game 6: Pittsburgh at Minnesota
10 — NHL, 1992 Stanley Cup Final Game 4: Pittsburgh at Chicago
Noon — NHL, 1993 Stanley Cup Final Game 5: Los Angeles at Montreal
2 p.m. — NHL, 1994 Stanley Cup Final Game 7: Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers
4 — NHL, 1997 Stanley Cup Final Game 2: N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia
11 — NHL, 2016 Winter Classic: Montreal at Boston
SOCCER
7:30 p.m. — FS1, 2018 World Cup: Portugal vs. Spain
9:30 — FS1, 2018 World Cup: France vs. Argentina
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
8 a.m. — ACC, 2014 College Cup: Virginia vs. Florida State
10 — ACC, 2014 College Cup: Virginia vs. UCLA
TENNIS
3 p.m. — Tennis, 2015 U.S. Open: Vinci vs. S. Williams
5:30 — 1975 Wimbledon: Connors vs. Ashe
7 — NBCSN, 2003 Wimbledon
9:30 — NBCSN, 1980 Wimbledon
