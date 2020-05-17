Monday’s TV

AUTO RACING

Noon and midnight — MASN2, NHRA: 2018 Las Vegas

Midnight — MASN2 NHRA Drag Racing 2018 Las Vegas

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m. — MASN, 1970 World Series Game 1: Baltimore at Cincinnati

Noon — MASN, June 22, 2005: Washington at Pittsburgh

7 p.m. — MASN, June 21, 2019: Atlanta at Washington

KBO

2:30 a.m. — ESPN2, Kiwoom Heroes at LG Twins

NBA

9 a.m. — NBA, 1981 playoffs: Philadelphia at Boston

11 — NBA, 2001 playoffs: Milwaukee at Philadelphia

1 p.m. — NBA, 2012 playoffs: Miami at Boston

6 — NBA, 2008 playoffs: Cleveland at Boston

8:30 — NBA, 1998 Finals Game 6: Chicago at Utah

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Midnight — ACC, Dec 9, 2017: Duke at Boston College

NFL

8 p.m. — ESPN, Oct. 1, 2018: Kansas City at Denver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m. — ACC, 2002 Rose Bowl: Nebraska vs. Miami

4 — ACC, 2014 BCS Championship: Florida vs. Auburn

7 — ACC, 2017 CFP Championship: Clemson vs. Alabama

8 — ACC, 2019 CFP Championship: Clemson vs. Alabama

NHL

8 a.m. — NHL, 1991 Stanley Cup Final Game 6: Pittsburgh at Minnesota

10 — NHL, 1992 Stanley Cup Final Game 4: Pittsburgh at Chicago

Noon — NHL, 1993 Stanley Cup Final Game 5: Los Angeles at Montreal

2 p.m. — NHL, 1994 Stanley Cup Final Game 7: Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers

4 — NHL, 1997 Stanley Cup Final Game 2: N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia

11 — NHL, 2016 Winter Classic: Montreal at Boston

SOCCER

7:30 p.m. — FS1, 2018 World Cup: Portugal vs. Spain

9:30 — FS1, 2018 World Cup: France vs. Argentina

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

8 a.m. — ACC, 2014 College Cup: Virginia vs. Florida State

10 — ACC, 2014 College Cup: Virginia vs. UCLA

TENNIS

3 p.m. — Tennis, 2015 U.S. Open: Vinci vs. S. Williams

5:30 — 1975 Wimbledon: Connors vs. Ashe

7 — NBCSN, 2003 Wimbledon

9:30 — NBCSN, 1980 Wimbledon

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email