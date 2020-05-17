Tuesday’s TV

AUTO RACING

8 p.m. — FS1, Xfinity: Toyota 200 at Darlington Raceway

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 a.m. — MLB, May 11, 2016: Detroit at Washington

9 — MASN, 1970 World Series Game 2: Baltimore at Cincinnati

9 — MLB, May 19, 2008: Kansas City at Boston

11 — MLB, 2006 World Series Game 4: Detroit at St. Louis

2 p.m. — MLB, 2012 World Series Game 4: San Francisco at Detroit

4 — MASN, July 29, 2015: Washington at Miami

5 — MLB, 2013 ALCS Game 2: Detroit at Boston

7 — ESPN, 2011: Texas at St. Louis

7 — MASN, Oct. 2, 2016: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees

10:30 — MLB, 2006 World Series Game 6: Detroit at St. Louis

11:30 — MASN, Sept. 7, 2013: Chicago White Sox at Baltimore

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m. and midnight — ESPNU, 2002: Oklahoma vs. UCLA

4 — ESPNU, 2010: Tennessee vs. Arizona

6 — ESPNU, May 8, 2005: Washington at Arizona

8 — ESPNU, April 13, 2016: Florida State at Florida

10 — ESPNU, 2013: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

6 a.m. and 6 p.m. — ACC, 2019: Duke at Virginia Tech

Noon — ACC, 2017: Duke at Boston College

1:30 p.m. — ACC, 2017: Duke at Syracuse

4 — ACC, 2017: Duke at North Carolina

Midnight — ACC, 1997: Florida State at Wake Forest

NBA

6 a.m. — NBA, 2004 playoffs Game 7: Sacramento at Minnesota

10 — NBA, March 1, 1998: Detroit at Minnesota

Noon — NBA, 2003 playoffs Game 2: L.A. Lakers at Minnesota

2 p.m. — NBA, 2008 playoffs Game 5: Detroit at Boston

4 — NBA, 2012 playoffs Game 6: Atlanta at Boston

5 — NBA, 2012 playoffs Game 5: Boston at Miami

6 — NBA, 2004 playoffs Game 7: Sacramento at Minnesota

9 — NBA, 2008 Finals Game 6: L.A. Lakers at Boston

GOLF

11:30 a.m. — Golf, 2019 Celebrating Service

2 p.m. — Golf, Driving Relief

NHL

8 a.m. — NHL, 2013 playoffs Game 7: Toronto at Boston

10 — NHL, 2016 Winter Classic: Montreal at Boston

Noon — NHL, 1984 Final Game 5: N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton

2 p.m. — NHL, 1997 playoffs Game 2: N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia

10 — NHL, 1984 Final Game 5: N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton

Midnight — NHL, 2004 Final Game 6: Tampa Bay at Calgary

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

6 a.m. — ESPNU, 2018: Boston College at Maryland

8 — ESPNU, 2019: North Carolina at Boston College

10 a.m. — ESPNU, 2019: Northwestern at Maryland

MOTORCYCLING

4 p.m. — MASN2, 2020: AMA Arenacross

SOCCER

6 a.m. — MASN2, German: Freiburg at Leipzig

9 a.m. — MASN2, German: DFL Munich at Union Berlin

TENNIS

6:30 a.m. — Tennis, 2019 U.S. Open: Townsend vs. Halep

9 — Tennis, Round 2017 Rogers Cup: Shapovalov vs. Nadal

3 p.m. — Tennis, 2003 U.S. Open: Roddick vs. Ferrero

5:30 — Tennis, 2005 U.S. Open: Agassi vs. Blake

6 — MASN2, QQQ Series: 2019 Legends

7 — NBCSN, 2008 Wimbledon

10 — NBCSN, 2009 Wimbledon

Midnight — MASN2, QQQ Series: 2019 Legends

