Tuesday’s TV
AUTO RACING
8 p.m. — FS1, Xfinity: Toyota 200 at Darlington Raceway
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 a.m. — MLB, May 11, 2016: Detroit at Washington
9 — MASN, 1970 World Series Game 2: Baltimore at Cincinnati
9 — MLB, May 19, 2008: Kansas City at Boston
11 — MLB, 2006 World Series Game 4: Detroit at St. Louis
2 p.m. — MLB, 2012 World Series Game 4: San Francisco at Detroit
4 — MASN, July 29, 2015: Washington at Miami
5 — MLB, 2013 ALCS Game 2: Detroit at Boston
7 — ESPN, 2011: Texas at St. Louis
7 — MASN, Oct. 2, 2016: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees
10:30 — MLB, 2006 World Series Game 6: Detroit at St. Louis
11:30 — MASN, Sept. 7, 2013: Chicago White Sox at Baltimore
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m. and midnight — ESPNU, 2002: Oklahoma vs. UCLA
4 — ESPNU, 2010: Tennessee vs. Arizona
6 — ESPNU, May 8, 2005: Washington at Arizona
8 — ESPNU, April 13, 2016: Florida State at Florida
10 — ESPNU, 2013: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
6 a.m. and 6 p.m. — ACC, 2019: Duke at Virginia Tech
Noon — ACC, 2017: Duke at Boston College
1:30 p.m. — ACC, 2017: Duke at Syracuse
4 — ACC, 2017: Duke at North Carolina
Midnight — ACC, 1997: Florida State at Wake Forest
NBA
6 a.m. — NBA, 2004 playoffs Game 7: Sacramento at Minnesota
10 — NBA, March 1, 1998: Detroit at Minnesota
Noon — NBA, 2003 playoffs Game 2: L.A. Lakers at Minnesota
2 p.m. — NBA, 2008 playoffs Game 5: Detroit at Boston
4 — NBA, 2012 playoffs Game 6: Atlanta at Boston
5 — NBA, 2012 playoffs Game 5: Boston at Miami
6 — NBA, 2004 playoffs Game 7: Sacramento at Minnesota
9 — NBA, 2008 Finals Game 6: L.A. Lakers at Boston
GOLF
11:30 a.m. — Golf, 2019 Celebrating Service
2 p.m. — Golf, Driving Relief
NHL
8 a.m. — NHL, 2013 playoffs Game 7: Toronto at Boston
10 — NHL, 2016 Winter Classic: Montreal at Boston
Noon — NHL, 1984 Final Game 5: N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton
2 p.m. — NHL, 1997 playoffs Game 2: N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia
10 — NHL, 1984 Final Game 5: N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton
Midnight — NHL, 2004 Final Game 6: Tampa Bay at Calgary
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
6 a.m. — ESPNU, 2018: Boston College at Maryland
8 — ESPNU, 2019: North Carolina at Boston College
10 a.m. — ESPNU, 2019: Northwestern at Maryland
MOTORCYCLING
4 p.m. — MASN2, 2020: AMA Arenacross
SOCCER
6 a.m. — MASN2, German: Freiburg at Leipzig
9 a.m. — MASN2, German: DFL Munich at Union Berlin
TENNIS
6:30 a.m. — Tennis, 2019 U.S. Open: Townsend vs. Halep
9 — Tennis, Round 2017 Rogers Cup: Shapovalov vs. Nadal
3 p.m. — Tennis, 2003 U.S. Open: Roddick vs. Ferrero
5:30 — Tennis, 2005 U.S. Open: Agassi vs. Blake
6 — MASN2, QQQ Series: 2019 Legends
7 — NBCSN, 2008 Wimbledon
10 — NBCSN, 2009 Wimbledon
Midnight — MASN2, QQQ Series: 2019 Legends
