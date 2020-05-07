Friday’s TV
AUTO RACING
7 p.m. — MASN2, NHRA: 2018 Indianapolis
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m. — MLB, May 15, 2018: Oakland at Boston
Noon — MLB, Aug. 19, 2016: Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati
1 p.m. — MASN, April 21, 2015: St. Louis at Washington
3 and 10:30 — MLB, 2001 All-Star Game
7 — MASN, Aug. 22, 2018: Philadelphia at Washington
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon — ACCN, 2020: Western Carolina at Clemson
2 p.m. — ACCN, 2020 SPC Elite Invite: Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina
NBA
6 p.m. — NBA, 1970 Finals Game 7: Los Angeles Lakers at New York
10 — NBA, 2005 playoffs: Houston at Dallas
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4 p.m. — ESPNU, 2011 Big East tournament: UConn vs. Louisville
6 — ESPNU, 2012 SEC tournament: Florida vs. Kentucky
8 — ESPNU, 2011: North Carolina at Duke
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon and midnight — ESPNU, 2001 Final Four: Notre Dame vs. Purdue
2 p.m. — ESPNU, 2003 Final Four: Tennessee vs. UConn
10 — ESPNU, 2010 Final Four: Stanford vs. UConn
BOXING
5 p.m. MASN, 2018 Golden Boy
10 — SHOW, June 25, 2016: Keith Thurman vs. Shawn Porter
11 — SHOW, March 4, 2017: Keith Thurman vs. Danny Garcia
NFL
7 — FS1, Jan. 14, 1996 NFC Championship: Green Bay vs. Dallas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 a.m. — ESPNU, Sept. 17, 2004: Florida State at Miami
10 — ESPNU, 2004 Orange Bowl: Miami vs. Florida State
GOLF
1 p.m. — Golf, 2016 Regions Tradition
3 and 7 — Golf, 2019 Byron Nelson
NHL
2 p.m. — NHL, 2014 Stanley Cup Game 5: New York Rangers at Los Angeles
6 — NHL, 2020 All-Star Skills Competition
8 — NHL, 2020 All-Star Game
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
8 a.m. and 8 p.m. — ACCN, 2020: High Point at Virginia
10 a.m. and 10 p.m. — ACCN, 2020: Richmond at Duke
4 p.m. ACCN, 2020: Lafayette at North Carolina
SOCCER
8 p.m. — NBCSW, Premier Dec. 4, 2019: Tottenham at Manchester United
TENNIS
8:30 a.m. — Tennis, 2019 Australian Open: Osaka vs. Kvitova
Noon — MASN2, 2019 Champions Cup
