Friday’s TV

AUTO RACING

7 p.m. — MASN2, NHRA: 2018 Indianapolis

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m. — MLB, May 15, 2018: Oakland at Boston

Noon — MLB, Aug. 19, 2016: Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati

1 p.m. — MASN, April 21, 2015: St. Louis at Washington

3 and 10:30 — MLB, 2001 All-Star Game

7 — MASN, Aug. 22, 2018: Philadelphia at Washington

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon — ACCN, 2020: Western Carolina at Clemson

2 p.m. — ACCN, 2020 SPC Elite Invite: Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina

NBA

6 p.m. — NBA, 1970 Finals Game 7: Los Angeles Lakers at New York

10 — NBA, 2005 playoffs: Houston at Dallas

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4 p.m. — ESPNU, 2011 Big East tournament: UConn vs. Louisville

6 — ESPNU, 2012 SEC tournament: Florida vs. Kentucky

8 — ESPNU, 2011: North Carolina at Duke

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon and midnight — ESPNU, 2001 Final Four: Notre Dame vs. Purdue

2 p.m. — ESPNU, 2003 Final Four: Tennessee vs. UConn

10 — ESPNU, 2010 Final Four: Stanford vs. UConn

BOXING

5 p.m. MASN, 2018 Golden Boy

10 — SHOW, June 25, 2016: Keith Thurman vs. Shawn Porter

11 — SHOW, March 4, 2017: Keith Thurman vs. Danny Garcia

NFL

7 — FS1, Jan. 14, 1996 NFC Championship: Green Bay vs. Dallas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 a.m. — ESPNU, Sept. 17, 2004: Florida State at Miami

10 — ESPNU, 2004 Orange Bowl: Miami vs. Florida State

GOLF

1 p.m. — Golf, 2016 Regions Tradition

3 and 7 — Golf, 2019 Byron Nelson

NHL

2 p.m. — NHL, 2014 Stanley Cup Game 5: New York Rangers at Los Angeles

6 — NHL, 2020 All-Star Skills Competition

8 — NHL, 2020 All-Star Game

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

8 a.m. and 8 p.m. — ACCN, 2020: High Point at Virginia

10 a.m. and 10 p.m. — ACCN, 2020: Richmond at Duke

4 p.m. ACCN, 2020: Lafayette at North Carolina

SOCCER

8 p.m. — NBCSW, Premier Dec. 4, 2019: Tottenham at Manchester United

TENNIS

8:30 a.m. — Tennis, 2019 Australian Open: Osaka vs. Kvitova

Noon — MASN2, 2019 Champions Cup

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email