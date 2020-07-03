SUNDAY’S TV

AUTO RACING

9:05 a.m. — ESPN, F1: Austrian Grand Prix

Noon — CBSSN, World of Outlaws

4 p.m. — NBC, Cup: Brickyard 400

8 — FS1, NHRA: 2019 Four-Wide Nationals

11 — NBCSN, IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon — MASN, Sept. 3, 2005: Philadelphia at Washington

4 p.m. — MASN, April 15, 2000: Baltimore at Minnesota

11:30 — MASN, Aug 7, 2007: Washington at San Francisco

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m. — ESPNU, 2010 Super Regional Game 3: Alabama at Hawaii

NBA

9:30 a.m. — NBA, 2019: Boston at Milwaukee

11:30 — NBA, 2019: L.A. Clippers at Dallas

3 p.m. — NBA, Dec. 19, 2019: L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee

5 — NBA, 2019: Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers

BOXING

11 p.m. — FS1: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury

NFL

1 p.m. — CBS, 2020 AFC championship: Tennessee at Kansas City

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m. and 9 p.m. — ACCN, 2019 ACC championship: Virginia vs. Clemson

9 — ESPNU, Oct. 12, 2019: Florida at LSU

Noon — ACCN, 2016 ACC championship: Clemson vs. Virginia Tech

3 p.m. — ACCN, 2006 ACC championship: Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech

5 — ESPNU, 2019 Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Brigham Young

8 — ESPNU, 2003 Hawaii Bowl: Houston vs. Hawaii

10 — ESPNU, 2001: Brigham Young at Hawaii

Midnight — ACCN, 1999: Georgia Tech at Virginia

Midnight — ESPNU, 2007: Washington at Hawaii

GOLF

1 p.m. — Golf, PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic

3 — CBS, PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic

NHL

7 a.m. — NHL,1987 Stanley Cup Final Game 2: Philadelphia at Edmonton

9 — NHL, 1983 playoffs: Boston at N.Y. Islanders

9:30 — NBCSW, Nov. 30, 2019: Washington at Detroit

11 p.m. — NHL, Oct. 26, 2019: Columbus at Philadelphia

MOTORCYCLING

11 p.m. — CBSSN, North West 200

SOCCER

7 a.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Sheffield United at Burnley

8 — CBSSN, NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue at Utah

9 — NBCSN, Premier: West Ham at Newcastle

10 — CBSSN, NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign vs. Houston

11:25 — NBCSN, Premier: Aston Villa at Liverpool

1:25 p.m. — ESPN2, Italian: Fiorentina at Parma

5 — CBSSN, NWSL Challenge Cup: Chicago vs. North Carolina

TENNIS

10 a.m. and 6 p.m. — Tennis, Ultimate Showdown and All-American Team Cup

1 p.m. — Tennis, All-American Team Cup

3 — MASN2, 2019 Helpful Cup

