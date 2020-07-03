SUNDAY’S TV
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m. — ESPN, F1: Austrian Grand Prix
Noon — CBSSN, World of Outlaws
4 p.m. — NBC, Cup: Brickyard 400
8 — FS1, NHRA: 2019 Four-Wide Nationals
11 — NBCSN, IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon — MASN, Sept. 3, 2005: Philadelphia at Washington
4 p.m. — MASN, April 15, 2000: Baltimore at Minnesota
11:30 — MASN, Aug 7, 2007: Washington at San Francisco
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 p.m. — ESPNU, 2010 Super Regional Game 3: Alabama at Hawaii
NBA
9:30 a.m. — NBA, 2019: Boston at Milwaukee
11:30 — NBA, 2019: L.A. Clippers at Dallas
3 p.m. — NBA, Dec. 19, 2019: L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee
5 — NBA, 2019: Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers
BOXING
11 p.m. — FS1: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury
NFL
1 p.m. — CBS, 2020 AFC championship: Tennessee at Kansas City
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m. and 9 p.m. — ACCN, 2019 ACC championship: Virginia vs. Clemson
9 — ESPNU, Oct. 12, 2019: Florida at LSU
Noon — ACCN, 2016 ACC championship: Clemson vs. Virginia Tech
3 p.m. — ACCN, 2006 ACC championship: Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech
5 — ESPNU, 2019 Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Brigham Young
8 — ESPNU, 2003 Hawaii Bowl: Houston vs. Hawaii
10 — ESPNU, 2001: Brigham Young at Hawaii
Midnight — ACCN, 1999: Georgia Tech at Virginia
Midnight — ESPNU, 2007: Washington at Hawaii
GOLF
1 p.m. — Golf, PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic
3 — CBS, PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic
NHL
7 a.m. — NHL,1987 Stanley Cup Final Game 2: Philadelphia at Edmonton
9 — NHL, 1983 playoffs: Boston at N.Y. Islanders
9:30 — NBCSW, Nov. 30, 2019: Washington at Detroit
11 p.m. — NHL, Oct. 26, 2019: Columbus at Philadelphia
MOTORCYCLING
11 p.m. — CBSSN, North West 200
SOCCER
7 a.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Sheffield United at Burnley
8 — CBSSN, NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue at Utah
9 — NBCSN, Premier: West Ham at Newcastle
10 — CBSSN, NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign vs. Houston
11:25 — NBCSN, Premier: Aston Villa at Liverpool
1:25 p.m. — ESPN2, Italian: Fiorentina at Parma
5 — CBSSN, NWSL Challenge Cup: Chicago vs. North Carolina
TENNIS
10 a.m. and 6 p.m. — Tennis, Ultimate Showdown and All-American Team Cup
1 p.m. — Tennis, All-American Team Cup
3 — MASN2, 2019 Helpful Cup
