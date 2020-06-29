Tuesday’s TV

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m. — MLB, 1987 ALCS Game 5: Minnesota at Detroit

Noon — MLB, 1993 ALCS Game 6: Toronto at Chicago White Sox

2 p.m. — MASN, Jun. 7, 2017: Pittsburgh at Baltimore

3 — MLB, 1982 NLCS Game 2: Atlanta at St. Louis

7 — MASN, 2019 World Series Game 7: Washington at Houston

11 — MLB, 2017 NLCS Game 5: L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon — ACCN, 2020: Florida State at Miami

2 p.m. — ACCN, 2020: Louisville at Duke

6 — ACCN, 2020: N.C. State at Virginia

9:30 — ACCN, 2020: North Carolina at Virginia Tech

10 — ESPNU, 2003: Marquette at Louisville

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

8 p.m. — ACCN, 2020: Virginia Tech vs. Virginia

NBA

6 p.m. — NBA, 1991 Game 3: San Antonio at Golden State

11 — NBA, 1991 Game 3: San Antonio at Golden State

BOXING

8 p.m. — ESPN, Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 a.m. — ESPNU, Oct. 26, 2019: Arkansas at Alabama

10 — ESPNU, Oct. 19, 2019: Michigan at Penn State

1 p.m. — ESPNU, Sept. 7, 2019: LSU at Texas

4 — ESPNU, 2019 ACC championship: Virginia vs. Clemson

7 — ESPNU, 2020 national championship: Clemson vs. LSU

Midnight — ESPNU, Sept. 28, 2019: Ohio State at Nebraska

NFL

10 a.m. — NFL, Nov. 10, 2019: Kansas City at Tennessee

4:30 p.m. — NFL, Sept. 16, 2018: Indianapolis at Washington

7 — CBSSN, 2009 AFC championship: Baltimore at Pittsburgh

8:10 — NFL, Dec. 30, 2018: Indianapolis at Tennessee

Midnight — NFL, 2019 AFC wild card: Indianapolis at Houston

GOLF

11 a.m. — Golf, Korn Ferry: Utah Championship

1 p.m. — Golf, PGA: Travelers Championship

NHL

8 a.m. — NHL, 2018 Stanley Cup Final Game 1: Washington at Vegas

10 — NHL, 2018 Stanley Cup Final Game 2: Washington at Vegas

Noon — NHL, 2018 Stanley Cup Final Game 2: Vegas at Washington

2 p.m. — NHL, 2018 Stanley Cup Final Game 4: Vegas at Washington

10 — NBCSW, Jan. 31, 2008: Montreal at Washington

MEN’S SOCCER

3:10 p.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Manchester United at Brighton

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Midnight — CBSSN, Challenge Cup: Utah vs. Houston

TENNIS

6 a.m. — Tennis, Robin Elite Trophy, Eastern European Championship

Noon — Tennis, Altec/Styslinger Exhibition

5 p.m. — Tennis, Altec/Styslinger Exhibition, Elite Trophy, Eastern European Championship

6 — MASN2, QQQ Series: Champions Cup

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email