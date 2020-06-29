Tuesday’s TV
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m. — MLB, 1987 ALCS Game 5: Minnesota at Detroit
Noon — MLB, 1993 ALCS Game 6: Toronto at Chicago White Sox
2 p.m. — MASN, Jun. 7, 2017: Pittsburgh at Baltimore
3 — MLB, 1982 NLCS Game 2: Atlanta at St. Louis
7 — MASN, 2019 World Series Game 7: Washington at Houston
11 — MLB, 2017 NLCS Game 5: L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon — ACCN, 2020: Florida State at Miami
2 p.m. — ACCN, 2020: Louisville at Duke
6 — ACCN, 2020: N.C. State at Virginia
9:30 — ACCN, 2020: North Carolina at Virginia Tech
10 — ESPNU, 2003: Marquette at Louisville
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
8 p.m. — ACCN, 2020: Virginia Tech vs. Virginia
NBA
6 p.m. — NBA, 1991 Game 3: San Antonio at Golden State
11 — NBA, 1991 Game 3: San Antonio at Golden State
BOXING
8 p.m. — ESPN, Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 a.m. — ESPNU, Oct. 26, 2019: Arkansas at Alabama
10 — ESPNU, Oct. 19, 2019: Michigan at Penn State
1 p.m. — ESPNU, Sept. 7, 2019: LSU at Texas
4 — ESPNU, 2019 ACC championship: Virginia vs. Clemson
7 — ESPNU, 2020 national championship: Clemson vs. LSU
Midnight — ESPNU, Sept. 28, 2019: Ohio State at Nebraska
NFL
10 a.m. — NFL, Nov. 10, 2019: Kansas City at Tennessee
4:30 p.m. — NFL, Sept. 16, 2018: Indianapolis at Washington
7 — CBSSN, 2009 AFC championship: Baltimore at Pittsburgh
8:10 — NFL, Dec. 30, 2018: Indianapolis at Tennessee
Midnight — NFL, 2019 AFC wild card: Indianapolis at Houston
GOLF
11 a.m. — Golf, Korn Ferry: Utah Championship
1 p.m. — Golf, PGA: Travelers Championship
NHL
8 a.m. — NHL, 2018 Stanley Cup Final Game 1: Washington at Vegas
10 — NHL, 2018 Stanley Cup Final Game 2: Washington at Vegas
Noon — NHL, 2018 Stanley Cup Final Game 2: Vegas at Washington
2 p.m. — NHL, 2018 Stanley Cup Final Game 4: Vegas at Washington
10 — NBCSW, Jan. 31, 2008: Montreal at Washington
MEN’S SOCCER
3:10 p.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Manchester United at Brighton
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Midnight — CBSSN, Challenge Cup: Utah vs. Houston
TENNIS
6 a.m. — Tennis, Robin Elite Trophy, Eastern European Championship
Noon — Tennis, Altec/Styslinger Exhibition
5 p.m. — Tennis, Altec/Styslinger Exhibition, Elite Trophy, Eastern European Championship
6 — MASN2, QQQ Series: Champions Cup
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.