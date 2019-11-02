TOP PERFORMERS

PASSING

Quentin Elliott, L.C. Bird: 12 of 17, 131 yards, 3 TDs

Brenton Hilton, Dinwiddie: 7 of 11, 100 yards, 3 TDs

Tahir Johnson, Prince George: 13 of 27, 162 yards, TD

Aerek Thomas, John Marshall: 11 of 22, 191 yards, TD

Andrew Bland, Douglas Freeman: 11 of 19, 132 yards, TD

RUSHING

Nigel James, Hermitage: 26 carries, 205 yards, 2 TDs

Robert Briggs, Hopewell: 17 carries, 145 yards, TD

TreVeyon Henderson, Hopewell: 16 carries, 187 yards, 5 TDs

Mitchell Johnson, Powhatan: 26 carries, 135 yards, TD

RECEVING

Tavian Morris, Prince George: 7 rec., 103 yards, TD

Nehemiah Scott, John Marshall: 1 rec., 80 yards, TD

Gabe Henderson, Deep Run: 6 rec., 136 yards, 2 TDs

DEFENSE

Carlos Alexander, Hermitage: 9 tackles, 1 for loss

ALL-PURPOSE

Jasiah Williams, Thomas Dale: 5 of 8 passing, 119 yards, 1 TD; 13 carries, 102 yards, 3 TDs

DeAngelo Gray, Thomas Dale: 9 carries, 88 yards; 2 rec., 82 yards, TD

Romell Garcia, Manchester: 8 of 13 passing, 163 yards, TD; 10 carries, 47 yards, 2 TDs

Bo Kite, Deep Run: 11 of 17 passing, 238 yards, 3 TDs; 10 carries, 40 yards, 2 TDs

Upton Bailey, Petersburg: 20 carries, 122 yards, 3 TDs; 3 rec., 53 yards

Frederick Jones Jr., Henrico: 3 rec., 107 yards, 3 TDs; 9 tackles; punt return TD

Marqe Harvey, Henrico: 7 carries, 126 yards, 1 TD; 2 rec., 33 yards

JacQueal Thomas, Henrico: 4 carries, 119 yards, 1 TD; 5 of 9 passing, 95 yards, 1 TD

