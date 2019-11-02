TOP PERFORMERS
PASSING
Quentin Elliott, L.C. Bird: 12 of 17, 131 yards, 3 TDs
Brenton Hilton, Dinwiddie: 7 of 11, 100 yards, 3 TDs
Tahir Johnson, Prince George: 13 of 27, 162 yards, TD
Aerek Thomas, John Marshall: 11 of 22, 191 yards, TD
Andrew Bland, Douglas Freeman: 11 of 19, 132 yards, TD
RUSHING
Nigel James, Hermitage: 26 carries, 205 yards, 2 TDs
Robert Briggs, Hopewell: 17 carries, 145 yards, TD
TreVeyon Henderson, Hopewell: 16 carries, 187 yards, 5 TDs
Mitchell Johnson, Powhatan: 26 carries, 135 yards, TD
RECEVING
Tavian Morris, Prince George: 7 rec., 103 yards, TD
Nehemiah Scott, John Marshall: 1 rec., 80 yards, TD
Gabe Henderson, Deep Run: 6 rec., 136 yards, 2 TDs
DEFENSE
Carlos Alexander, Hermitage: 9 tackles, 1 for loss
ALL-PURPOSE
Jasiah Williams, Thomas Dale: 5 of 8 passing, 119 yards, 1 TD; 13 carries, 102 yards, 3 TDs
DeAngelo Gray, Thomas Dale: 9 carries, 88 yards; 2 rec., 82 yards, TD
Romell Garcia, Manchester: 8 of 13 passing, 163 yards, TD; 10 carries, 47 yards, 2 TDs
Bo Kite, Deep Run: 11 of 17 passing, 238 yards, 3 TDs; 10 carries, 40 yards, 2 TDs
Upton Bailey, Petersburg: 20 carries, 122 yards, 3 TDs; 3 rec., 53 yards
Frederick Jones Jr., Henrico: 3 rec., 107 yards, 3 TDs; 9 tackles; punt return TD
Marqe Harvey, Henrico: 7 carries, 126 yards, 1 TD; 2 rec., 33 yards
JacQueal Thomas, Henrico: 4 carries, 119 yards, 1 TD; 5 of 9 passing, 95 yards, 1 TD
