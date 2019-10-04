top performers
PASSING
Jordan Greenhow, Glen Allen: 6 of 13, 139 yards, TD
Levi Huesman, Hanover: 19 of 25, 160 yards, 2 TDs
Darnell Mason, Huguenot: 22 of 33, 222 yards, TD
Keondre Harris, Huguenot: 3 of 3, 106 yards, 2 TDs
Bobby Dunn, Varina: 5 of 10, 179 yards, 2 TDS
Griff O’Ferrall, St. Christopher’s: 12 of 23, 138 yards, TD
Gill Williamson, St. Christopher’s: 3 of 9, 148 yards, TD
Alex Williams, Fork Union: 12 of 32, 264 yards, 3 TDs
Jacob Procious, J.R. Tucker: 15 of 30, 129 yards
RUSHING
TreVeyon Henderson, Hopewell: 16 carries, 191 yards, 4 TDs
Robert Barlow, Dinwiddie: 24 carries, 189 yards, 5 TDs
Antonio Tucker, Dinwiddie: 18 carries, 132 yards
Devin Flowers, Glen Allen: 20 carries, 139 yards, TD
Mike Joyce, Lee-Davis: 13 carries, 172 yards, 2 TDs
Josiah Nelson, Monacan: 17 carries, 131 yards, 2 TDs
Curtis Allen, Prince George: 26 carries, 136 yards, 2 TDs
Marcus Dreher, Matoaca: 18 carries, 86 yards, 5 TDs
James Reid, Varina: 4 carries, 240 yards, 4 TDs
RECEIVING
Jaden Jennings, Clover Hill: 9 rec., 123 yards, 3 TDs
Kevin Gayles, Huguenot: 7 rec., 148 yards, 3 TDs
Manquelle Ross, Huguenot: 10 rec., 119 yards
Quantez Christian, Manchester: 2 rec., 60 yards, 2 TDs
Isiah Paige, Varina: 2 rec., 122 yards, 2 TDs
Andre Greene, St. Christopher’s: 4 rec., 84 yards, 2 TDs
DEFENSE
Wyatt Lowe, Powhatan: 9 tackles, 2 tackles for loss
Xavier Grant, Fork Union: 9 tackles
Sean Howard, Cosby: 8 tackles
ALL-PURPOSE
Meziah Scott, Petersburg: 14 of 31, 193 yards, TD, 3 INTs; 14 carries, 63 yards, TD
Hans Rehme, Powhatan: 13 of 26, 121 yards; 14 carries, 92 yards, TD
Roemell Garcia, Manchester: 6 of 8, 139 yards, 4 TDs; 11 carries, 74 yards, 2 TDs
Isaiah Todd, Manchester: 11 carries, 96 yards; 2 rec., 55 yards
Jamarreh Jones, Highland Springs: 3 of 8, 41 yards; 3 carries, 74 yards, 3 TDs
Tyler Hensley, Monacan: 10 of 20, 147 yards, 2 TDs; 3 carries, 27 yards
