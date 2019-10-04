top performers

PASSING

Jordan Greenhow, Glen Allen: 6 of 13, 139 yards, TD

Levi Huesman, Hanover: 19 of 25, 160 yards, 2 TDs

Darnell Mason, Huguenot: 22 of 33, 222 yards, TD

Keondre Harris, Huguenot: 3 of 3, 106 yards, 2 TDs

Bobby Dunn, Varina: 5 of 10, 179 yards, 2 TDS

Griff O’Ferrall, St. Christopher’s: 12 of 23, 138 yards, TD

Gill Williamson, St. Christopher’s: 3 of 9, 148 yards, TD

Alex Williams, Fork Union: 12 of 32, 264 yards, 3 TDs

Jacob Procious, J.R. Tucker: 15 of 30, 129 yards

RUSHING

TreVeyon Henderson, Hopewell: 16 carries, 191 yards, 4 TDs

Robert Barlow, Dinwiddie: 24 carries, 189 yards, 5 TDs

Antonio Tucker, Dinwiddie: 18 carries, 132 yards

Devin Flowers, Glen Allen: 20 carries, 139 yards, TD

Mike Joyce, Lee-Davis: 13 carries, 172 yards, 2 TDs

Josiah Nelson, Monacan: 17 carries, 131 yards, 2 TDs

Curtis Allen, Prince George: 26 carries, 136 yards, 2 TDs

Marcus Dreher, Matoaca: 18 carries, 86 yards, 5 TDs

James Reid, Varina: 4 carries, 240 yards, 4 TDs

RECEIVING

Jaden Jennings, Clover Hill: 9 rec., 123 yards, 3 TDs

Kevin Gayles, Huguenot: 7 rec., 148 yards, 3 TDs

Manquelle Ross, Huguenot: 10 rec., 119 yards

Quantez Christian, Manchester: 2 rec., 60 yards, 2 TDs

Isiah Paige, Varina: 2 rec., 122 yards, 2 TDs

Andre Greene, St. Christopher’s: 4 rec., 84 yards, 2 TDs

DEFENSE

Wyatt Lowe, Powhatan: 9 tackles, 2 tackles for loss

Xavier Grant, Fork Union: 9 tackles

Sean Howard, Cosby: 8 tackles

ALL-PURPOSE

Meziah Scott, Petersburg: 14 of 31, 193 yards, TD, 3 INTs; 14 carries, 63 yards, TD

Hans Rehme, Powhatan: 13 of 26, 121 yards; 14 carries, 92 yards, TD

Roemell Garcia, Manchester: 6 of 8, 139 yards, 4 TDs; 11 carries, 74 yards, 2 TDs

Isaiah Todd, Manchester: 11 carries, 96 yards; 2 rec., 55 yards

Jamarreh Jones, Highland Springs: 3 of 8, 41 yards; 3 carries, 74 yards, 3 TDs

Tyler Hensley, Monacan: 10 of 20, 147 yards, 2 TDs; 3 carries, 27 yards

