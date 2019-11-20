Irby’s Blue Devils getting more from less
Hopewell, under coach Ricky Irby (right) is the sixth-smallest school in the district but has the third-largest football team. Participation numbers, which are compiled by the VHSL, include the number of players on the team at the end of the season and come from 2018, the most recent numbers available.
High Student Football school enrollment players
Thomas Dale 2,279 136
Prince George 1,789 105
Meadowbrook 1,749 72
Matoaca 1,654 86
Dinwiddie 1,271 59
Hopewell 1,079 102
Petersburg 913 76
Colonial Heights 857 35
