FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2017, file photo, Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis, left, greets Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Chargers in Oakland, Calif. From his first career start in 2006 to some riveting comebacks and crushing defeats, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has had plenty of memorable experiences playing against the Raiders at the Oakland Coliseum. So there will be a bit of nostalgia when Rivers plays his final scheduled game there Thursday night, Nov. 17, 2019, when the Chargers (4-5) take on the Raiders (4-4) in a game crucial for both teams' playoff hopes. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)