L.A. CHARGERS (4-5)
AT OAKLAND (4-4)
Line: Chargers by 1
Time: 8:20 (Fox, NFL Network, Amazon)
Comment: Philip Rivers should carve up Oakland’s pliable secondary. But shouldn’t rookie-of-the-year frontrunner Josh Jacobs do the same to the Chargers’ shaky run defense? The Chargers have won three straight in series and bring a clearly superior all-around defense. If the team that last week comfortably handled Green Bay is kind enough to show up again, give us Los Angeles.
Wrath of Woody: Do you ever find yourself referring to the Chargers as the Clippers? The Wrath does, probably because The Wrath strongly believes the Chargers never should have left San Diego. L.A. Chargers (not Clippers) 27-23
