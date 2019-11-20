COLTS (6-4) AT TEXANS (6-4)

Line: Texans by 3½ Time: 8:20 (Fox, NFL Network, Amazon)

Comment: Few division rivalries are more historically lopsided than Thursday night’s AFC South first-place battle to kick off NFL Week 12. The Colts lead the all-time series 27-8 over the Texans, including a 30-23 Indy win one month ago, with Jacoby Brissett 4-0 as a starter vs. this foe. Unlike the first matchup, Brissett figures to be missing his two greatest assets Thursday: Marlon Mack is out injured, and T.Y. Hilton — a Texans-killer with 933 yards in seven meetings — is officially questionable but seeming closer to doubtful. Deshaun Watson was under constant siege at mighty Baltimore last week but won’t face the same heat here.

Wrath of Woody: A request to TV analyst Troy Aikman, or his producer or anyone who has influence on Mr. Aikman: Please, please, please, stop using a pronoun after you have used a player’s name. It is not necessary to say, “Deshaun Watson, he can really move around in the pocket.” Anyone who took a grammar course in elementary school cringes at the sound of this. In fairness, some network news anchors and reporters do the same thing. This is a bad trend! Oh the humanity! Houston 24-16

— Comment by Greg Cote, Miami Herald; prediction by staff columnist Paul Woody

