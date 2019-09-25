PHILADELPHIA (1-2) AT GREEN BAY (3-0)
Line: Packers by 4 Time: 8:20 p.m. (Fox/NFL Network)
Comment: The need-it-more factor is clearly in Philly’s corner if you attach much weight to that sort of intangible stuff, but most everything else more quantifiable points to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Green Bay’s stout pass defense and a rush that already has produced 12 sacks should make it a struggle for Carson Wentz. Especially because he will likely be missing DeSean Jackson (groin) again, and have Alshon Jeffery (calf) at less than 100% even if he plays. And the burden on Wentz is only underlined by Philly’s mediocre ground game.
Wrath of Woody: Rodgers sleeps better and can focus on the game plan more effectively knowing the “she-shed” of significant other Danica Patrick is covered by the insurance company that pays him handsomely for his endorsement. Green Bay 29, Philadelphia 26
