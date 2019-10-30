SAN FRANCISCO (7-0) AT ARIZONA (3-4-1)

Line: 49ers by 10 Time: 8:20 (Fox, NFL Network, Amazon)

Comment: As NFL Week 9 kicks off on Halloween night, there is the stubbornly persisting thought, “But how good are the 49ers, really?” Answer: Quite. Will they come out of the NFC over the Packers or Saints? Not sure yet. But Arizona has, rather inexplicably, beaten San Francisco eight games in a row. The Niners’ Nick Bosa-led sack attack will be all over Kyler Murray, and good luck to ex-Dolphin Kenyan Drake running against this defense. Home field, division rivalry and that series trend all conspire to make you look hard at ’Zona, maybe. Maybe not.

Wrath of Woody: “Guys,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says to his players. “You’re never as good as you look when you win big. So discount how we beat Carolina. And you’re never as bad as you look when you lose. So discount Arizona’s big loss to New Orleans. And I know we’re big favorites on the road. Forget all that. But remember this. It’s Arizona. Ar-iz-ona.” San Francisco 34, Arizona 17

— Comment by Greg Cote, Miami Herald; prediction by staff columnist Paul Woody

