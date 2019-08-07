Chickahominy Lake
The lake level is back to normal due to afternoon thunderstorms, and east winds are pushing water back over the dam from the river. Water is clear and in the mid 80s, fishing pressure is light due to the heat and rain. Bass are still providing good action in the early-morning and late-afternoon hours. Baits of choice continue to be frogs, Senkos and chatter baits. The biggest fish of the week was a 8.9-pounder caught by William Allen, the 24th weight citation of the year at Eddie Allen’s. Nice stringers of bluegill are being caught with red worms and crickets, several so far with limits that were reported last week. Crappie are still being taken and brush Paul’s with small minnows. But fan catfish are still hitting well on extra large minnows.
Notable catches: Jay Tate, 17-pound bag, 5-pounder; Ken Michaud 6.22-pounder; John Good Fellow, 40 bluegill; Roy Allen, 40 bluegill; Shawn Lee, 50 bluegill; Jess Williams, 15 crappie; William Allen and Mike Martinez, 21.7 pounds; Marcus Chandler 13.3 pounds; Marcus Chandler 5-pounder; William Allen 8.91-pounder.
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake mid-day water temperatures were in the high 80s in the lower main lake and in the major creeks on Wednesday. The lake level was about even with the top of the dam, and the water was light to medium olive-brown and slightly to moderately cloudy in the central lake, with a mild algal bloom in some shallows.
Some blue cats and bullheads were along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake while others had dispersed onto flats and into creeks. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Early some mornings a few crappie were in creeks, along shorelines in the main lake and on flats in the main lake, but most crappie were along main lake channel edges, frequently near wood cover. Active crappie were hitting live minnows, Wright Bait Co. and Southern Pro curlytail jigs, small tubes, Kalin crappie scrubs and small swim baits. Yellow and white perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on deep flats, drop-offs and channels in the main lake and in major creeks. When active, both species were hitting live minnows, small swim baits and small jigs. A mix of sizes of bluegill and shellcracker were scattered on shorelines and on flats out to 3- to 5-foot depths in the main lake and in some creeks. Most bluegill and shellcracker abandoned the shorelines while the sun was on the water. When active, bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms and crickets, Nikko nymphs, flies and small swimbaits. Pickerel and bass were located along shorelines early in the morning (especially under duckweed patches), around cypress trees, on flats and on channel edges. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, top waters (especially frogs in duckweed patches), spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crankbaits, jerkbaits and jigs.
Notable catches: Ben Harris, Cole Pecram and Brian Dementi had 5 bluegill, 2 crappie and 1 bass. Karen Anderson and Carolyn Conway had 39 bluegill and 2 shellcracker. Louis, Ferris, Richard Jr. and Richard Newman Sr. had 10 bluegill, 1 shellcracker, 3 crappie and 2 gar.
Green Top Report
Saltwater: Spanish mackerel have become quite popular with many anglers these days. They are relatively easy to rig for, tasty and most catch them by trolling, which is easier on the body during these hot days.
Gold spoons have been the hotter bait this season. Trolling spoons behind in-line sinkers and planer boards is the most common method. However, when schools are encountered up close, anglers can cast to them with various presentations. Gotcha plugs, Hopkins-type spoons, jerkbaits and swimbaits are good. But the hard baits are preferred, as they can’t be bitten through by the sharp teeth of the mackerel.
This has been a much better season for flounder than in years past. Limits of quality fish are being weighed in from inside the bay and from ocean structures. Jigging bucktails, dressed with strip bait or scented baits, such as Gulp!, work well. The bigger fish seem to always fall for live bait, such as small spot.
There has been a spike in speckled trout catches lately, which is more great news. Topwater baits have been better for the bigger fish. Many of the inlets from Back River to the Rappahannock will yield trout. Cobia catches continue to dominate the popularity of the bay species. Fish up to 78 pounds have been reported this week. Live eels, or live fish, such as croaker, should be kept at the ready, as well as bucktails or eel imitation baits.
The red drum action slowed a bit this week but will definitely pick up as we get closer to the fall season. When encountering the large schools of drum, approach cautiously as not to spook them. Just about anything will trigger a strike from these aggressive fish. There are good numbers of spot being caught inside the Rappahannock right now. This trend will definitely increase as August ends and September begins.
The offshore charters are finding yellowfin tuna, wahoo, mahi, blackfin tuna and swordfish. Deep droppers are finding great catches of tilefish and seabass. Inshore boats along the Outer Banks are returning with speckled trout, Spanish mackerel, flounder and bluefish. Surf anglers are reeling in pompano, sea mullet, flounder, spot and Spanish mackerel. There’s been a wide variety of species caught at the little bridge in Manteo.
Freshwater: With recent storms scattered throughout the state, lake levels are at normal pool in many bodies of water. Kerr Lake is at 300 feet.
Typical summer patterns are working for the bass. Deep cranks, Texas rigs and flutter spoons are taking decent bass. Many of the better bass can be found roaming with, or under schools of herring, making them hard to keep tabs on. Jigging spoons should be kept at the ready when probing deeper depths in search of bass. This holds true for all the lakes containing blueback herring.
Twenty pounds won this week’s Tuesday night tournament out of Sturgeon Creek Marina on Lake Anna. Rock structure has been best, but docks and brushpiles will sometimes produce quality fish along with small keepers. The lower James and Chickahominy rivers have been more popular, due to the better catches being made during the day. The tide is often the biggest factor in success, so low light conditions aren’t always the best times.
Vegetation is often a big factor on the lower portions of both rivers. Vegetation is usually the key to success on the Potomac river as well. Hydrilla, not milfoil, is the prevalent grass. Many are sticking to horizontal presentations, like swimbaits, and grass frogs, rather than vertical presentations, such as flipping.
The upper James is low and clear. Long casts are important on bright sunny days. Accurate casts are always important, but especially on bright days, as the fish don’t tend to roam as much as on overcast days. Current edges provide ambush opportunities, much like shade lines. These areas are feeding zones throughout the day.
Natural colors and smaller baits tend to work better during low water conditions when the water is clear. Storms can cause mud lines, which can also provide ambush points. Be aware of current or upcoming conditions, as float trips can greatly depend on weather for success and safety. Wear life jackets and be aware.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.