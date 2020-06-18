LAKE COUNTRY
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: Kerr Reservoir continued to drop sharply and was in the range of 303 feet earlier this week. That being said, with all the rain this week, another rise could be on the way. The guide curve does begin heading to the summer drawdown level of just under 300 feet later this month. Anglers should check the latest level before heading to the lake. Lake Gaston was at normal elevation earlier in the week and was in the range of 200 feet. Water temperatures have been in the upper 70s lower 80s recently.
Some bass reports are coming in from Kerr, and most are having success on either main-lake points and rocks or down in Nutbush Creek, using Texas rigged plastics or shaky heads. Grassy Creek is also reportedly giving up fish on chatterbaits and swimbaits, but most of them have been in the one to two pound range. A key pattern right now is looking for windblown points with spinnerbaits. If the water rises with the rainfall, shallow bass will be an option in the flooded brush and trees even though the water temperatures are rising to summer levels.
The crappie fishing on Kerr Reservoir is good to excellent right now, and fishermen are catching them on bridge piling and brush piles. Many anglers just use jigs this time of year without tipping them with a minnow. As we move into summer, live bait will become less important than in the spring. Anglers report catching up to 75 crappie a day on a range of colors from green and yellow, blue ice or black and chartreuse. The best depth right now appears to be around 15 feet and crappie up to 16 inches are common.
Stripers are being caught in major creeks in 25 to 35 feet of water on bucktail jigs, umbrella rigs and swimbaits. Anglers are typically using either leadcore or downriggers at speeds of 2-3 mph.
Topwater lures around rocks and bridges are effective for the largemouth bass over on Lake Gaston. Getting to the lake early in the morning before the sun gets too high helps not only the fishing but also minimizes boat traffic. Many anglers try to fish early or late because the lake is not so crowded. A lot of the fish are now headed toward their summer haunts and moving deeper, so good catches are typically on deeper docks and points. Carolina rigs and deep diving crankbaits are becoming more important, and anglers need to stay two casts off the bank in most cases.
CHICKAHOMINY LAKE
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday water temperatures were in the low 70s in the central lower lake and major creeks Wednesday, down more than 10 degrees in the last week. The lake level was 10-12 inches above the top of the dam, and the water was light brown and slightly cloudy in the central lake.
Many blue cats and bullheads were along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake, but some were on flats and in creeks. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait.
Most crappie were on deeper main lake flats near creek mouths or on channel edge brush piles, but a few were on deeper shorelines with wood cover. Active crappie were hitting live minnows, Wright Bait Co. and Southern Pro curly tail jigs, small tubes, Kalin crappie scrubs and small swim baits.
White and yellow perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on flats and drop-offs in the main lake and creeks. When active, perch were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs.
Moderate numbers of bluegill, fliers and shellcracker were along main lake shorelines and in the lower areas of major creeks, in loose schools holding around wood cover or vegetation. When active, bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms and Nikko nymphs, flies, and small swimbaits.
Pickerel and bass were located around cypress trees, on flats, along shorelines and on channel edges, especially near the mouths of creeks. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits and jigs.
Fishing with Capt. Conway: Bill Marley and Bob Humphrey had seven crappie; Billy and Bill Kain had 14 bluegill, one shellcracker, one crappie, four blue cats and one bass; Alice Anne and Anne Potts had 22 bluegill, five shellcracker, one yellow perch and two bass. Mike Carruth and Hailey Stedman had 44 bluegill and one crappie.
GREEN TOP REPORT
Saltwater: Cobia catches slowed a bit over the weekend, mostly due to windy conditions. Those that persevered had success by chumming. Plenty of chum is recommended to increase the odds of hook ups. Keep a supply of chum on the bottom and close to the boat. A live eel or fish set just beyond the bottom chum bag will often produce best. Be prepared to tangle with small sharks while chumming. Sunny, calm conditions are best for sight casting as the fish can be seen from farther away and approached properly. Cobia are being caught from the mouth of the bay, to the Potomac River.
Sightings of drum schools slowed due to the rough conditions. During rough conditions, choosing another species to target is often a good idea. One such species is the speckled trout. The better trout action typically occurs inland in shallow water. Inlets like Mobjack Bay, Lynnhaven and the Piankatank River are good examples of productive waters. Grass flats are ideal. Overcast skies are often preferred. Topwater baits, 4-inch swim baits and popping corks are popular choices. Live bait is always a good option. Minnows, shrimp and peeler crabs are good examples. These shallow areas can also be inhabited by poppy drum and croaker.
Look for spadefish catches to increase inside the bay as the warmer weather approaches. The CBBT and the Cell are very popular areas to target the spades. Fresh clams are hard to beat as bait for these hearty fighters. Some prefer to anchor upstream and use clam chum to attract and ignite the fish to bite. The velocity of the current will dictate weights and presentations.
The CBBT and Cell are also great areas for the Flounder. Again, the current velocity will dictate weights and presentations. Many prefer to pull rigs with bell sinkers in the 4-10 ounce weights. Attached behind the weights are strips of fresh fish, such as croaker or spot. Some use live spot, which will often draw the larger flounder and just about any other species of large predator.
Another good tactic is using jigs in the 1.5-3 ounce weights, tipped with Gulp! baits, or strips of fresh fish. The shallower areas of the Eastern Shore are often fished with a minnow/squid combo on a flounder rig. The rough weather slowed the offshore bite, but catches of yellowfin tuna, mahi-mahi and blackfin tuna were made. There were also catches of tilefish and grouper brought in.
If traveling to the Outer Banks, the little bridge in Manteo has been the better spot lately. The surf has been rough, slowing things down there too. Some decent catches of sea mullet have been made from the surf still.
Freshwater: Kerr Lake is returning to normal levels, as the lake elevation is now at 303.51 feet. Many are reporting catching plenty of 2-pound bass by flipping and pitching to the flooded bushes. The bigger fish have been eluding many anglers lately. Mid-June is typically a great topwater time along with crankbaits that dive in the 10-foot range. Brush piles can still be good, but rocky areas will often attract the larger bass. One must simply explore to solve the puzzle.
Over the weekend at Anna, a 23-pound, five-fish limit took the top honors in a tournament out of Sturgeon Creek Marina. Topwater baits and deep crankbaits were thrown by many, along with Texas rigged plastics. Crappie have returned to bridge areas, but these areas see a lot of traffic, making fishing difficult after 10 a.m. This is why many of the horsepower-restricted lakes are more productive. The pleasure boat traffic does not exist in these lakes. However, Swift Creek Reservoir sees a lot of pontoon boat traffic, even though it is an electric-motor only lake. The fishing on Swift Creek can be outstanding though.
The tidal rivers are attracting a good amount of bass anglers as summer patterns emerge. Many of the bass are still shallow in the creeks, making them aggressive. Look for strong weights to emerge from this weekend’s tournaments. Like with the lakes, many presentations are working. Soft plastics, topwaters, crankbaits and senkos get a lot of attention. Many may run to the Chickahominy River, where heavy vegetation exists to facilitate a grass frog bite.
The Rappahannock river is fishing very well for bass. Many report bass are still in the creeks there also. The upper James is at normal level and color at the moment, but the midweek rains will change the current conditions. Hopefully, the river will not rise greatly. The early morning and late evening topwater bite has been great. Dragging small, soft plastics on the bottom is taking good fish as well. The super fluke bait is very good for whitewater areas below rapids. These are excellent ambush areas for the bass, as well as oxygenated water. Dam areas are good almost any time, but especially when warm temps are present. Bosher Dam and Williams Dam are two great examples.
