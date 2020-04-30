CHICKAHOMINY LAKE
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake mid-day water temperatures were in the mid 60s in the lower lake and the low 60s in the upper lake on Wednesday with high 60s on downwind shorelines and creeks in sunny spots by afternoon. The lake level was about 1 to 2 inches above the top of the dam and the water was medium brown and slightly cloudy in the central lake.
Many blue cats and bullheads were along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake, but some were on flats and in creeks. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Some crappie was in creeks or on main lake flats near creek mouths, usually on or near wood cover or lily pad roots, while other crappie were in the main lake on channel edge brush piles. Some crappie were still spawning around cypress trees and lily pad roots, but most had left. Active crappie were hitting live minnows, Wright Bait Co. and Southern Pro curly tail jigs, small tubes, Kalin crappie scrubs, and small swim baits.
White and yellow perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on flats and drop-offs in the main lake and creeks and when active were hitting small live minnows, swim baits, and jigs. Some bluegill, fliers, and shellcracker were in creeks and holding around lily pads and other vegetation, but others had apparently moved back out of the creeks in response to cold fronts. When active, bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms and Nikko nymphs, flies and small swimbaits fished on drop shot rigs.
Pickerel and bass were located around cypress trees, on flats, along shorelines and in creeks, especially on sunny days. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits, blade baits and jigs.
LAKE COUNTRY
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: Kerr Reservoir has been in range of 302 this week, putting sufficient amount of water around shoreline bushes and trees for spawning fish. Lake Gaston was running just under 200 feet normal pool.
Water temperatures actually have remained a little lower due to the cool nights and have been in the mid 60s in many places. Both the wind and the rain in April have created challenges for fishermen wanting to get out, but usually anglers can locate a smaller creek or protected cove and avoid the wind at least.
Largemouth bass fishing continues to excel in the region as these fish are in spawning mode, and if they are not on beds now, they are not far from them. Anglers can find fish in pre-spawn as well as post-spawn modes, so it is always good to check secondary points in and around spawning locations for these fish. Changes in weather patterns as well as moon phase play a large role in the day to day trend in spawning activity. Topwater options continue to excel and this includes moving varieties such as buzzbaits, walking types such as a Zara Spook and popping lures such as a Pop-R. Perhaps the best choice are the ones that can be fished slowly and twitched such as jerkbaits and propbaits. Other lures to use include a range of soft plastics, particularly tubes, stick-baits and creature-style baits such as craws or brush-hogs. One technique that is recommended is to cast soft-bodied jerkbaits in and around spawning areas. Pitching and flipping plastics to shallow bass in and around cover is also productive. The water clarity on both Kerr and Gaston depends highly on location and whether it has rained in the previous day or two. One creek might have three feet of visibility whereas another might have less than 2 feet, and of course the creeks farther down-lake tend to be the clearer ones.
Anglers are reporting success with catfish on shallow flats in the backs of creeks. Catfish up to 40 pounds are being caught by drifting these flats with cut bait, with numerous smaller cats in the mix. Some striper reports are coming in from the Nutbush region again this week where the water is clearer than the main stem of the lake and anglers are having success running outriggers. The best area appears to be south of Hibernia, but the bite has been tough.
The big crappie is biting on Kerr Reservoir and are still quite scattered. Long-lining is a technique of choice for many fishermen now. Fish are being caught anywhere from 3 feet of water out to 25 feet of water. The fish in the shallows have been mostly males and the females seem to be concentrated more in the range of 6 feet of water.
