CHICKAHOMINY LAKE
Ed Allen’s Boat and Bait reports lake levels are back to normal after last week’s east winds. Water is clear and in the mid-80s. Fishing pressure is moderate, bass are still providing good action and should get even better as the water temperature starts to drop.
Eight weight-citation bass were reported in August and 28 for the year. Bass are still hitting senkos, chatter baits, frogs and crank baits. Bluegill shell crackers also are providing good results. Several limits of shell crackers were reported last week in 6 to 9 feet of water. Top fish of the week was a 27-pound citation channel cat. Crappie fishing is pretty slow, though it should improve when the water temperature starts to drop.
Notable catches: Mike Martinez, 6.6-pound bass; William Allen, 5.5-pound bass; Ben York, 4.8-pound bass; Wes Zabdyr, 5.8-pound bass; Ryan Grattan, 5.9-pound bass; Dan Jones, 5.7-pound bass; Dave Davis, 12.0-pound bag; Roy Allen, limit shell cracker; Ron Woodfin, 7.0-pound bass; Billy Jackson, 15-pound bag; Bubba Charles, 6.5-pound bass; Tiffany Davis, 4.0 pass bass; Dan Jones, 3.4-pound pickerel; William Allen/Mike Martinez 20.11-pound bag; Bubba Charles, 27-pound channel catfish; James Parnell, 27 shell crackers; Dan Knapp, 12.5-pound bag; Ben York/Carl Molina, 11-pound bag; Chris Schroeder/Paul Morris, 16.5-pound bag; Ted Lempke, 16.0-pound bag; Ed Allen, 5.0-pound bass; Chris Schroeder, 5.0-pound bass.
LAKE COUNTRY
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: Kerr Reservoir has been holding fairly steady in the range of 299.8 feet this week. Lake Gaston remains a consistent 199.6 feet, give or take a few inches. Water temperatures dropped slightly this week and has been in the mid to lower 80s.
With summer winding down and the days continuing to shorten, it won’t be long until fall patterns really start coming into play. A few more weeks will transition many fish from the depths of their summer hideouts to the shallows as they follow the bait fish. This marks the beginning of some excellent fishing for a wide range of species that will last for a solid three to four months before winter sets in. The waters will be a bit quieter with school back in session as well as hunters returning to the woods, and it is a time of year many fishermen look forward to seeing.
For now, though, summer is still holding on, particularly as it relates to bass fishing. Outstanding catches are coming in from offshore structures where anglers are really doing well on deep-diving crank baits. The key is to check multiple key structure spots on either Gaston or Kerr, whether those are points, humps, creek bends or drops. Searching these areas with electronics reveals whether fish are present. The best spots will also typically have cover in the form of rocks or stumps. Many times a large school of big bass will gather at a single stump, and once triggered, will go into a feeding frenzy. The best depths this past week have been in the range of 15 feet, a depth many cranks are designed to run. Try one of the Rapala DT series to zero in on the right depth.
The white perch are still biting, and good reports are coming in this week. One angler had a blast taking his kids with him recently on a white perch outing, and they caught a wide range of species by just jigging spoons in key areas. This is an artificial lure technique that a child can learn quickly and soon be putting fish in the boat. It also eliminates the need for casting, which is excellent for beginners. It is also just a fun way to fish, and the action can be fast. Although structural features such as humps, channel bends or bridge pilings are very effective locations for perch, sometimes they simply scatter across a deep flat or out and around brush piles. Keep an eye on your electronics to make sure you locate these fish, and when you do, jigging spoons are recommended for fast action.
Crappie anglers continued to work brush piles in the magical 12- to 18-feet range using a wide range of lures, including live bait, jigs and spoons. Vertically jigging spoons over the brush is by far the easiest and usually productive methods, although casting a jig to a pile and swimming it over the top of the brush is often a very satisfying technique to master. In addition to gold and silver spoons working, some anglers paint one side of a silver spoon either yellow or white and believe it has a significant impact on their catch rate. The preferred weight has been three-eighths of an ounce, with the added benefit that this size spoon will catch not only crappie but also white perch, yellow perch, largemouth bass, stripers, bream and even catfish. It is truly a multi-species lure. Reports are coming in from above Clarksville all the way down to Eastland on Kerr, and up to 70 crappie a day are being reported. The most success on brush piles is coming from main lake points, mouths of creeks and coves and near channel edges and swings. If the spoon or jig doesn’t work, live minnows can make a difference.
Catfishermen are reporting better results this week drifting over anchoring. That being said, the decision to drift versus anchor is a very personal one and varies from angler to angler. The river section above Clarksville is particularly recommended right now, and focusing on the Bluestone or Buffalo Creek areas is preferred. A lot of fish are being marked in the main river channel. Most catches are a mix of channel cats and blues.
